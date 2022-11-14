Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai becomes Bollywood’s surprise savior; Phenomenal Box Office Biz Scores





Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya again struck gold at the box office with the release of his latest film Unchaiwith Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film saw little pre-release promotion and a limited release to just 483 screens and it seems the controlled release did the trick as Unchai received positive reviews and open to a good response in many places. It collected Rs 1.81 crore on the first day and on the nightly shows tremendous word of mouth had spread and on the second day the film saw record numbers for its limited release as collections saw a surge massive 100%, 101.10 percent to be precise and made Rs 3.64 crore.

Rajshri Productions With a two-day total of a solid Rs 5.45 crore, it was inevitable that the film would see an unprecedented jump at the box office as most Sunday shows were sold out nationwide. And according to the first estimates, on the third day, the film collected Rs 5.25 crore, which is in the same range as the emotional drama’s two-day business. The total of three days of Unchai now stands at a whopping Rs 10.70 crore. Amitabh Bachchan star’s surprisingly high opening weekend is bigger than some of the other big releases of the year like Dhaakad, Anek, Rashtra Kavach Om, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, Rocketry The Nambi Effect, Liger (Hindi), Chup: Revenge of the Artist & Phone Bhoot among others. Consult the pre-bookings of #Uunchai day 3 is a revelation Forget midrange movies few biggies can boast of having #FullHouse/ fast-filling shows in advance these days Reiterates once again, CONTENT IS KING AND THE AUDIENCE IS THE KINGMAKERS. taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2022 Celebrating the film’s success, Anupam Kher shared a video on his social media account stating that he took Sooraj Barjatya’s management team for lunch today with Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. He wrote: It was wonderful taking the #SoorajBarjatyas management team from #Uunchai for lunch today. They have worked really hard over the past two years and we needed to celebrate the success of our film together. ! ! #BoxOffice #Success. Watch the video below: It was wonderful to take #SoorajBarjatyathe management team of #Uunchai out for lunch today. They have worked really hard over the past two years and we needed to celebrate the success of our film together. ! ! #Box office #Hit pic.twitter.com/7EPsdD3OPl Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 13, 2022 Recently, the actor also shared a video of him trying to get tickets for Unchai and fail since all the shows were sold out. He wrote, ! ! ! ! ! #SoorajBarjatya #Uunchai #Housefull #NoTickets. Watch the video below: ! ! ! ! ! ##SoorajBarjatya #Uunchai #Housefull #NoTickets pic.twitter.com/GTCoIfxpZQ Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 12, 2022 With overwhelmingly positive word of mouth and a solid trend on weekdays, now it’s time to see how well the film fares on weekdays and in its second weekend when Drishyam 2 hits the screens. So far, it looks like a massive win for Sooraj Barjatya, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzonpa.

