Abhishek Bachchan – Abhishek Bachchan: It’s more important to be versatile as an actor today than 5-10 years ago

Abhishek, who has shown his acting skills in films such as yuva, doom, Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, Friendly, Paa, Manmarziyaan and Ludobelieves that actors should aim for versatility and success in equal measure, and only then can they get their next project.

It is important to be more versatile today than five or ten years ago. As an actor, if you want to be employed and stay employed, you have to be versatile, so the creators know that whatever they give you, you’ll be able to do it, Abhishek said.

Abhishek was one of the first Bollywood stars to venture into the OTT space with the first episode of Breathe: in the shadowswhich premiered in July 2020.

He believes that streaming platforms have opened doors to new job opportunities for actors and exposed audiences to the best content from around the world, pushing content creators to do their best.

The icing on the cake, according to the actor, is when the work is praised by the people.

If you get an offer or get more work, it means you’re doing something right, and you should congratulate yourself and get back to work, he added.

In season 2 of Breathe: in the shadowsthe actor returns as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, a man with dissociative identity disorder who kills people as he takes on the new name of J.

The psychological thriller series is co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma, who also directed the previous season.

Abhishek recalled how he jumped at the idea of ​​portraying the character when Sharma and Abundantia Entertainment founder and CEO Vikram Malhotra pitched the series in early 2018.

As an actor, you jump at an opportunity like that. He’s a wonderful character and there’s wonderful leeway. It’s something I hadn’t done before. It’s an opportunity you don’t want to pass up, he said.

Her co-star Saiyami Kher, who reprises her role as deadpan and headstrong escort Shirley, shared that she had a lot of questions for the director when she dove into the final season.

And for reference, she revisited the show and fell in love with it all over again.

“The way Mayank looked at Shirley is very different from what most people associate with the character’s profession. The character is tough because of the profession she’s in, but there’s a lot of sweetness about her. J felt all of it exciting,” she said.

The Breathe: in the shadows franchise spun off from the 2018 Prime Video show To breathewhich starred R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh.