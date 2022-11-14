Delores Hughes death: Hollywood Hillbillies star was 76





Delores Hughes, a star of the reality series The Hollywood Hillbillies who was also known as “Mema”, died on Wednesday, November 9 at the age of 76. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful and kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” her family wrote in a statement. Facebook post. The matriarch was surrounded by her family in her hometown of Grayson, Georgia, where she died of heart failure. They continued, “Mema’s family was her whole world! She would brag about it to anyone every chance she got. Mema was a pioneer in many ways. She never really understood why so many people loved her and wanted to be with her. She definitely didn’t understand Hollywood. But one thing about it, she was pure comedic genius without trying! Her memory will live on with all the stories and laughs she offered to anyone who would listen. We love you Mama! RIP Queen!” Mema became a breakout character from Hollywood Hillbills, which followed YouTube star Michael “Coppercab” Kittrell as he and his family moved from Georgia to Hollywood, California. It aired on Reelz between 2014 and 2015 and ran for a total of 23 episodes before it was canceled. The show also featured Kittrell’s aunt, Dee Dee Peters, her boyfriend Paul Conlon, and Kittrell’s uncle, John Cox. Hughes’ other credits include appearances on Tosh.0 and The Playboy Morning Show.

