Black Panther Wakanda Forever raises 50 crore on opening weekend | Hollywood

Wakanda Forever’s first weekend collectible figures have arrived. The second film in the Black Panther franchise and the last in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it hit 50 crore in India so far and $330 million ( 2700 crore) worldwide. (Also read: Black Panther movie review Wakanda Forever)

According to Marvel’s latest presser, Black Panther Wakanda Forever has collected 17.42 crore gross on Day 3, Sunday. On Friday he had 15.48 crore and 17.68 Cr Saturday.

In the United States, Total ranked No. 13 for all-time debut films. “One of the top 15 openings of all time tells me the box office is pretty healthy when there’s something the public can see,” said Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. Marvel time and again delivers something audiences want to see.”

The first Black Panther movie of 2018 was a watershed moment for Disney and the industry as the first big-budget superhero film to feature a majority black cast. The picture grossed nearly $1.4 billion worldwide, dispelling myths that action movies featuring people of color don’t do well overseas.

Tragedy struck, however, with the 2020 death of the first movie star, Chadwick Boseman. The creative team behind the sequel had to pivot. Co-writer and director Ryan Coogler reworked the story as one that incorporates the hero’s death and sets up a new team of black female stars to battle the bad guys and presumably produce more sequels and spinoffs.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is one of the few movies that was able to bring people back to theaters in India and abroad this year. The movie theater sector is experiencing a massive meltdown around the world after the pandemic lifted earlier this year. Around the world, a few movie chains have gone into bankruptcy or are on the verge of bankruptcy in the face of competition from streaming insurgents and a dearth of blockbuster releases this year.

