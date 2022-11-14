Slash Award: Akshay Kumar shares success formula for Bollywood struggles

At the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, actors Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan talk about the latest situation in the film industry.

At the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, actors Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan shared Bollywood’s formula for success after the industry saw many box office flops following the opening of cinemas after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akshay Kumar latest movies Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj did not do well at the box office. Kumar went on to say that the film industry needs to reinvent itself. Despite the immense success of Ram Charans RRRhe agreed with Kumar on this point.

The effect of the pandemic wore off, but audiences opted to watch movies on OTT. They refuse to return to theaters due to which many films that looked like super hits failed miserably at the box office after release.

People want something different

Akshay Kumar said things have changed now and audiences want something different. It’s our fault they don’t come to the theatre. We have to give them something they want.

He insisted that the film industry urgently needs to reinvent itself. Having been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, Kumar said audience tastes are changing.

Both actors agreed that the film industry needs to get its audiences to change their tastes and viewing habits. From a preference for OTT platforms to larger than life films, audience taste has changed.

Don’t miss: Akshay Kumar to make his Marathi debut at Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat as Shivaji

Solutions to success

Kumar noted that the film industry has to dismantle, rebuild and reinvent everything. We have to start all over again. Both actors, Kumar and Charan agreed that the answer to success in the film industry lies in reinvention.

They further stated that the film industry needs to remove the differences between regional cinema, in which people distinguish between Bollywood and Southern films. Moreover, the film industry must come together to improve the quality of Indian cinema.

All this stuff of Telugu cinema, Tamil cinema, Hindi cinema, Gujarati cinema, why can’t we just call it Indian cinema? I would prefer it that way, Kumar tells the audience.

Ram Charan agreed and said that previously only Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan ji traveled and did very well, but today they have become one unit, Indian cinema unit.

In recent years, the Southern film industry has enjoyed national success. RRR has collected over 1,200 crore at the box office and is the latest film in the hit series.

Broken prices

At the summit, Kumar said that the cost of producing a film and ticket prices should be reduced by at least 30-40%.

He pointed out that actors needed to ask for less money, ticket prices needed to come down, and the overall budget needed to make a film needed to be reduced in order for moviegoers to return to theaters.

If a recent report is to be believed, Kumar demanded 90 crores for Hera Pheri 3, and left the project when his demands were not met. This is why Kartik Aaryan (who agreed with 30 crore) was roped in, instead of Kumars.

Don’t Miss: From Sajid Khan’s Humshakals to Akshay’s Laxmi: 5 Bollywood Movies With Crossdressing Roles

Multicast set

Taking the example of Marvel movies, Kumar said that any movie will only reach the epic standard when it is multicast. Look at Hollywood, these are Marvel movies where everyone comes together and people want to see that. They want to experience and have fun.

He said audiences want a story and more. They don’t just want to give their money, but want to get their money’s worth. We all need to come together and make great movies.

Along the same lines, Ram Charan said that they need to rethink and restructure the entire game in the future, from the script to the directing to the exponent. Everyone must participate. Ultimately, a good subject and a good script cannot be stopped. People will come to the theater, he said.

Also watch:

Did you like this article?

To download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience