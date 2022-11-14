Prosecutors seek jail term for former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk





Prosecutors have requested a three-year prison sentence for former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk, who is on trial for perverting the course of justice in an attempt to cover up the drug use of the one of its artists. “It is clear that Yang threatened a girl group trainee to rescind her statement to the police by telling her that he would ‘destroy’ her if she didn’t,” the prosecution said at trial. de Yang at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Monday. “Not only are his methods and the nature of his crimes malicious, but Yang has not admitted any of his crimes throughout the investigations and trials, and has shown no signs of remorse.” In 2019, Yang allegedly threatened Han Seo-hee, a former K-pop trainee who was convicted of taking drugs with Big Bang member TOP in 2016, after submitting a request for an investigation. to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission to testify. about former iKON boy band member BI’s drug use. According to Han, she met Yang after her first police interrogation, and Yang threatened to ruin her if she did not change her testimony. Shortly after, she withdrew her complaint. Yang denied the allegations and said she changed her mind because she was scared. He stepped down as CEO of YG in June 2019. In September 2021, BI received a three-year prison sentence suspended for four years for smoking marijuana and buying and using LSD in 2016. Yang Hyun-suk founded YG Entertainment in February 1998. It has become one of Korea’s top three K-pop agencies, nurturing superstars such as Se7en, Psy, Big Bang, 2NE1, iKON, Winner, and Blackpink. But YG Entertainment stars have often been marred by controversy and rumors, especially those related to alleged illegal drug use. BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]

