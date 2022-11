Tune in to Children’s Day celebrations with all-time classic Bollywood songs

When we were children, we used to be very enthusiastic about dressing up in fancy dresses, sitting with our friends in the auditorium to watch the cultural program that our teachers had prepared for us to celebrate one of the most beautiful days of the year, Children’s Day. . Every year November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day to remember India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday. Since the pandemic hit us, it may have led to fewer celebrations, but that cannot dim the spirit within us. Time and time again, our Hindi film industry has celebrated the presence of children through various films and songs which help to kindle the fire within and bring back to the good old days. So here is a list of evergreen Bollywood songs that we sang during our school days at the top of our lungs or maybe can be played as theme song for Children’s Day. Bum Bum Bole One of the most beautiful songs was featured in Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary’s starring film, Taare Zammer By. Sung by Bollywood superstar Aamir himself and melodious singer Shaan, the song is meant to make kids happy and fall in love with its beauty. pussy bat With perfect beats and melodious vocals lent by Armaan Malik, Mohit Chauhan, Gaurika Rai and Keshav Rai, Pussy Batte is one of the best films for children and nationally awarded, chillar night (2011). Depicting the friendship between the children and their community dog, Bhidu, the track is composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Nitesh Tiwari. Lakdi Ki Kathi Our childhood is incomplete without this evergreen song Lakdi Ki Kathi. RD Burman’s composition of the classic film Masum (1983) features Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar, among others. Everyone sang this happy song when they were kids in school. The melodious track is performed by Vanita Mishra, Gauri Bapat and Gurpreet Kaur from the lyrics of Gulzars. Ichak Dana Sung by legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh, Ichak Dana from Sri 420the majority of 90s kids still consider this their favorite song whenever they might be feeling down. Rona Kabhi Nahi Rona The 1972 song by the evergreen Kishore Kumar beautifully teaches children an important life lesson to never lose hope in any situation. Everything will fall into place. Hum Bhi Agar Bacche Hot Many Bollywood movies have portrayed the innocent age of childhood through many memorable songs. And Hum Bhi Agar Bacche Hote is one of them. This track in Ki Awaaz Gate was sung by Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi and Manna Dey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/lakdi-ki-kathi-to-chatte-batte-tune-into-childrens-day-celebrations-with-classic-bollywood-songs-of-all-time-bollywood-news-entertainment-news-article-95494957 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos