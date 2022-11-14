A Fresh Start After 60 Years: I Became an Actor and Never Earned So Much Money | life and style

Anabel Graetz has always worked in the arts, but landed her first screen role at the age of 62 in a short film on fire safety with Tom Bosley, best known for playing Howard Cunningham on the TV series Happy Days. Since then, the cinematographic work has begun. This summer, at the age of 80, Graetz settled his debts for the first time in his life. I’m making more money than ever, she says. It’s like a whole new world.

Graetz’s turning point came when she entered the books of a casting company in Boston that helps studios and production companies hire actors. They started calling me for auditions, and the shock was that the third time I auditioned, I got cast. Still, she said, I didn’t think I had a great future in this. But she continued to field calls to audition. And I continued to be cast.

Graetz in the short film Idas 85e. Photography: Publicity Image

In 2019, Graetz starred as Cat Lady in Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds. It was his first role in a big movie. And it turned out to be a blockbuster. The film made over $330 million.

I have the kind of face that directors really like to present, she says. I have an interesting face. He doesn’t look like everyone. Moreover, it is very expressive.

Has she always felt like this? Growing up, I practiced all the time. I knew what I wanted to be much to my parents’ chagrin. I had to come out of the womb knowing that what I wanted to do was sing and act.

Graetz was born in 1942, just as the United States entered the war. His parents ran a kosher house and they invited people from the nearby airbase who were looking for kosher food to join them for special holidays. Graetz sang and danced.

Decades later, she heard that one of those guests had asked a mutual friend: What happened to that three-year-old girl who entertained us so well? Is she still entertaining? Yes, said Graetz now, she is.

After school, where she struggled to tell left from right, Graetz had a huge argument with her parents. I wanted to go to the New York Actors Studio. We ended up compromising and I went to Boston University and majored in theater. I wish they were here, she said, so they could see that it actually pays off.

Without the neurofeedback sessions, I probably wouldn’t have been able to try this movie.

In August, thanks to Free Guy, Graetz paid off his credit cards. Previously, it had always been difficult to make ends meet. After graduating, she worked as a waiter for a few years, then sang professionally in a succession of ensembles, from a cappella to a two-woman singing group called the Proper Ladies, while also teaching voice.

She’s always been a low-risk person, always behind on payments, but these days Graetz has noticed that there’s a lot less anxiety in my life.

And yet, none of this would have been possible if Graetz had not made a personal discovery in her late 50s, after the death of her best friend, Mary Lee, from ovarian cancer. It was just devastating, she said. Things kept coming back to me over and over again that I couldn’t get rid of. She has continued to replay Mary Lees in recent days. The experience was so traumatic that they also shed light on the workings of his own mind.

Graetz as Ruth in Island Zero.

I started to do some research, she says, and she realized she had attention deficit disorder. She conducted neurofeedback sessions, which involved wearing headphones to measure brain waves and provide real-time feedback on brain function. And after the first treatment, the obsessive thoughts disappeared. The effect was almost like a personality treatment.

Without that, she says, I probably wouldn’t have been able to make this film. The distractions and pressures on set, the need to be on time, the emotional intensity, all of that would have been too much.

Graetz hopes to work until she is 90. There aren’t many roles for people like me, she says. Then again, there aren’t many people like me who go for them.

When she looks at her work, she feels proud. And yet, would I like bigger pieces? Yes. Would I like a lead role? Yes. There is still time. Oh absolutely, she said. There certainly are.

