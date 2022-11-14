Akshay Kumar on his son Aarav’s disinterest in Bollywood, quizzed for working in 4 movies a year: ‘I don’t steal for anyone’





Actor Akshay Kumar does not know why his decision to appear in several films a year is criticized. The actor, who has starred in five outings this year alone, feels unfairly attacked for it. Conversation surrounding his multiple releases per year has increased this year after Akshay delivered four consecutive flops – Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. Her OTT solo release, Cuttputlli, also opened up to poor reviews.

During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, when asked why he worked so hard, Akshay wondered what was wrong with working on time. “Tell me, does anyone here ask their children why they work so hard? People ask tni game kyun karta hai, itna peeta kyun hai (why do you gamble so much, why do you drink so much). But who questions someone because they work a lot? Akshay said that if he had the opportunity to do several films in a year, he would continue to do so because he does not “steal from anyone” and does not work. “I make four films a year. Yes I do. I make announcements, of course. I work, but I don’t steal from anyone. I don’t understand. Media people ask me why you get up early? But the morning is for waking up, no. They ask me why you sleep so early. ‘Arre bewakoof, raat ko sota hai aadmi (Fool, people sleep at night).’ “I don’t understand what I’m doing wrong. I will work, who does if they have a chance to work. I will make four films. I will give 50 days if needed and 90 days if needed,” he added. At the event, the actor also explained that his son Aarav was not interested in watching movies. Akshay said he wanted to show Aarav movies, wanted to discuss them, but his son just wasn’t interested. “I was just thinking how different it was back home. I want to show my son movies, I want to talk to him about movies, he doesn’t want to see movies. I want to put him in all this, but he doesn’t want to see anything, he just wants to do his job. He wants to study or do his fashion design. So there are two ways to do it: one, you hide it or you give it to them so much that they don’t want to do it,” Akshay added.

