Entertainment
Will Smith’s co-star makes a desperate plea to the actor’s fans as he fell out of favor after slapping Chris Rock
GIVE Will Smith a fresh start.
It’s the plea from a former co-star, as the disgraced actor tries to make a big comeback in Hollywood after the slap in the face heard around the world.
It’s been more than seven months since Will took to the Oscars stage to slap host Chris Rock, after the comedian made a poorly received joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Now, the Oscar-winning actor is preparing for the release of his first film since the slap.
Emancipation, which will debut on Apple+, tells the story of a runaway slave, played by Will, who embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family.
But as the film nears its December release date, the stigma of the slap still hangs over it.
Speaking exclusively to The US Sun, Will’s Wild Wild West co-star Bai Ling said it was time to forgive.
“People make mistakes,” Bai said. “The mistake he made was not good. It needs to be recognized and changed.”
Bai stretched out, saying we all fall, but now it’s time to get up.
“When he comes back, he’ll be a much better person,” she continued. “He will have more power in humility and influence people.
Most read in Entertainment
“We have to forgive – we’ve all made mistakes.”
HARD ROCK
But the recipient of Will’s wrath, Chris Rock, apparently doesn’t feel the same way.
The former SNL star has so far refused to accept Will’s apology and refuses to meet with him.
In July, after months of silence, Will finally officially apologized to Chris and begged the actor to “talk” with him.
The star of the Men in Black posted an apology video on YouTube answer why he didn’t apologize to Chris in his acceptance speech.
The actor said he “was traumatized” because he “didn’t live up to the image and the impression that people had of me”.
Will went on to say, “I’m human and I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit.”
A NIGHT OF FIGHT
At the ceremony in March, Chris was presenting the Best Documentary win when he came out of the script.
“Jada, I love you, GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Christried joked.
Demi Moore shaved her head for her role in the 1997 film.
Jada, on the other hand, has been battling hair loss for years and decided last year to shave it all off.
Will took offense at the joke and stormed off stage before hitting the presenter with a right hook.
The audio and video feed in the United States was cut off for several seconds during the shocking incident.
However, international broadcasters aired the entire violent encounter between the two stars.
After the confrontation, a stunned Chris said, “Will Smith just slapped the shit on me.”
When the video restarted, Will looked furious, as he yelled at the comedian, “Let my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”
