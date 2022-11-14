Bollywood moms join their kids to dance with the ‘Peppa Pig’ family





Bombay, November 13:Celebrity mums Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia applauded popular British children’s animated show ‘Peppa Pig’ as it wrapped up its first live performance in Mumbai on Sunday and then headed out for a nationwide tour covering Bengaluru, Chandigarh and New Delhi. Members of the Peppa family, including Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, will present live musical performances, as they did in Mumbai, where their audience also included Kareena Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, who came with their children. ‘Peppa Pig’ is an animated series designed by Astley Baker Davies. It follows the story of Peppa Pig, her family and her friends. The show first aired on May 31, 2004 and is now broadcast in over 180 countries. Peppa has been voiced by several different performers over the years. Lily Snowden-Fine provided her voice in season one, Cecily Bloom in season two, and then Harley Bird. Amelie Bea Smith. John Sparkes, Morwenna Banks, Richard Ridings, Oliver May and Alice May lent their voices to the other characters. Soha, whose daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is a big fan of the show, says it was fun to watch the musical performance: “Inaaya’s favorite toon is Peppa Pig. In fact, not even a day goes by that she doesn’t watch Peppa, as we enjoy it as a family too. “Peppa not only provides entertainment for children, but also transmits values ​​to them. That’s why we couldn’t miss this musical! Inaaya had so much fun watching it with her friends. Neha added, “Watching Peppa Pig live today was super exciting. What gave us even more joy was seeing our little ones clapping and dancing. We all had a great afternoon.

