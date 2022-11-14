Martin Vaughan dies aged 91: Australian actor was known for Phar Lap and Power Without Glory

Entertainment
Beloved Australian actor Martin Vaughan has died.
A veteran performer of stage, film and television who enjoyed a career spanning 50 years, Vaughan died last month at the age of 91, reports TV tonight.
Known for his distinctive Australian accent and rugged features, Vaughan shot to fame when he starred in the ABC television series Power Without Glory in 1976.
Australian actor Martin Vaughan has died aged 91. (Pictured: Vaughan, left, as Harry Telford in the 1983 film Phar Lap, about the legendary racehorse)
Helater won acclaim for his role as horse trainer Harry Telford in the 1983 box office hit Phar Lap, about the legendary racehorse.
Vaughan, who was born in Brisbane in 1931, became an actor late in life.
He played his first major role in a theatrical performance in Melbourne in 1963, when he was 32 years old. He then acted in more than 60 plays.
Before becoming an actor, he had earned his living as a postman, streetcar driver, and civil servant, among other jobs.
Known for his distinctive Aussie accent and craggy features, Vaughan shot to fame playing the lead role in the classic ABC TV series Power Without Glory in 1976 (pictured)
He was often portrayed as a ‘fighter’ and a ‘regular guy’ in iconic Australian TV series of the 60s and 70s including Hunter, Spyforce, Division 4 and Homicide.
His breakthrough role came when he played tough working-class politician John West in Power Without Glory, a 26-episode ABC television series based on the classic Australian novel by Frank Hardy.
This performance earned Vaughan the Logie Award for Most Popular Actor in 1977.
Born in Brisbane in 1931, Vaughan didn’t start playing until he was 32. The start of his career coincided with the Australian film revival of the 1970s and 1980s, and he appeared in one of the era’s major films, Picnic at Hanging. Rock, in 1975
His career coincided with the Australian film revival of the 1970s and 1980s.
A versatile actor, Vaughan starred in several major films of the era, including Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) and We of the Never Never (1982).
He was then nominated for Best Actor at the AACTA Awards for his role in Phar Lap in 1983. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor the same year for The Winds of Jarrah.
Vaughan had a supporting role on the ABC series Rake, which was her final television appearance. He retired in 2013 and spent the last decade of his life writing.
A versatile actor, Vaughan has appeared on countless Australian television shows. (Photo: Vaughan in a scene from H20: Just Add Water in 2006)
