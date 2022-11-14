Amazon celebrates how joy is made in this year’s Christmas campaign





The full 150-second ad opens with a father and daughter in their home at Christmas, and we quickly learn that the little girl doesn’t like being separated from her beloved snow globe. As the father realizes the importance of the snow globe to his child, he is inspired to do something very special. With a little help from the community and the purchase of a simple shredder on Amazon which is quickly delivered, the father sets out to create a life-size version of the child’s favorite toy. The hero of the story is a father’s love for his child. Ed Smith GM Marketing EU at Amazon The ad ends with the unveiling of the family greenhouse, transformed by dad into a magical snow globe, complete with a teddy bear dressed as a snowman, swirling snow created by shredded recycled paper and borrowed desk fans. , and a mass of magic garlands. Once inside, the child is fascinated. The big reveal demonstrates a father’s love through his ingenuity and inventiveness, determined to make his child’s Christmas a magical experience. The announcement ends with the simple message: “The joy is done”. “We were constantly inspired by the inventive spirit of Amazon customers and wanted to tell a story with a different take on generosity and giving at Christmas, and the joy of doing something special for someone you love. love,” said Ed Smith, EU GM of Marketing at Amazon. “We were happy to play a small part in creating this joy, but the hero of the story is a father’s love for his child.” The commercial, produced by advertising agency Lucky Generals and production company Hungry Man, was directed by Academy Award-winning writer, director and actor Taika Waititi. Hailing from New Zealand, Waititi’s recent credits include Thor: Love and Thunder and Thor: Ragnarok, JoJo Rabbitindependent films Wilderpeople Hunt, What we do in the shadows, Boyand the Oscar-nominated short film Two cars, one night. We were inspired by collaborating with Taika Waititi on this year’s TV ad. The passion he had for telling the story of a relationship between father and child, with its signature charm, and the casting choices he knew how to deliver that story, were paramount, said creative director Jo Shoesmith. worldwide at Amazon. The father is played by New Zealand-born Australian actor Jared Turner and the child is played by Anouk Christiansen. The song featured is “You Hold Me Up”, a new version by American indie artist JR Jones’ The Bones. Singer, guitarist and songwriter Jonathon Linaberry created the original track to show support beyond just conversation to a friend who was going through a tough time. The Amazon Christmas store is now open and offers gift ideas for your loved ones, catering to different budgets. To learn more, visit amazon.co.uk/Christmas.

