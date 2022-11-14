Actor Vishal, who suffered multiple injuries for the film Laatti, is currently doing well. Today a big event was held at JRC Convention Hall in Hyderabad to boost the buzz around the film. Speaking on the occasion, the actor said Laatti is devoted to all police officers.

Meanwhile, he revealed that he was constructing a building for Nadigar Sangam. This building is intended for 3500 artists and performing artists. Vishal made it clear that he would not get married until after this building was built.

Vishal added that he and his team are working hard on constructing this building which can improvise the lives of artists. It is undoubtedly a good deed of the actor, which deserves to be appreciated. Meanwhile, Laatti is set for a big outing on December 23.

