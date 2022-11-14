Raveena Tandon speaks out against gender disparity in Bollywood





Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has called out the gender disparity in the industry; questions, why women are called “90s superstars” and male actors aren’t. During her recent outing with prolific actor Pankaj Tripathi at a leadership summit, Tandon opened up about the gender bias faced by female superstars in the country despite the famous filmography. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Speaking of the differential treatment for male and female actors in the film industry, the ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ The actor said, “I also used to ask the media why they differentiate between actors and actresses.” Tandon further illustrated his statement by saying, “When Aamir takes a 2-3 year break and comes back with a movie, you don’t call it his comeback. You’re not saying 90s superstar Aamir Khan is with us today. “Hum bhi lagatar kaam hi karte aarae hain, (We also worked regularly). But I see so many articles in the media about the 90s superstar that Madhuri Dixit is doing this. She worked continuously so how did you label her like that? You never said that about Salman Khan or Sanjay Dutt. We must therefore put an end to this disparity. Tandon was joined by the ‘Mimi’ actor, Tripathi during the video call for the session, who clarified that this is not the case with OTT. He noted that there are no criteria on age group or celebrity on OTT platforms. “It’s okay if you have a six-pack [abs] or not. Of course, this is not important in the cinema either. I think age, looks don’t matter on OTT,” he said. Tripathi added, “What’s important about OTT is the quality of the story and how it was made. It doesn’t matter what a show’s business has done. Also Read:When Raveena Tandon Quit Acting After Engagement To Akshay Kumar On the OTT front, Tandon starred in Netflix’s crime thriller ‘Aranyak’ (2021), while on the big screen she was part of mega-gross ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ (2022) directed by Southern superstar Yash. comments

