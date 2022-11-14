There may never be redemption for disgraced actor Nate Parker

Photo : Denis Makarenko ( Shutterstock )

In 1999, the actor Nate Parker (Red tails, the birth of a nation) was charged with violating an 18- year- former freshman at Pennsylvania State University when she was allegedly drunk and passed out. Jean McGianni Celestin who shares a story credit with Parker for The birth of a nation, which Parker realized, was also charged with assaulting the same young woman that night and was found guilty. Although Célestin was convicted, it was later overturned on appeal and not retried. Feeling completely unprotected and supported by the university (which settled her own case for $17,500), the accuser fell into a spiral of depression, eventually killing herself in 2012.

As tragic as that story was (and in many ways it still is), Parker believed he had put the past behind him by devoting himself entirely to his budding acting career. After his decisive role in The great debaters in 2007, Parker was poised to become the next Denzel, receiving mentorship from some of the greats, including Washington himself. But just as his star was rising in his directorial debut era with The birth of a nation in 2016, the case resurfaced once again.

A year before the #metoo movement went viral, Nate Parker would face the ramifications of his regrettable actions that many Hollywood men would soon face. And while there was a lot of buzz around The birth of a nation during a time when the Academy was dealing with its own viral issues with #OscarsSoWhite which called on the lack of diversity in Hollywood, the movie wasn’t the only thing the press was talking about. The 1999 affair was brought up in several interviews with Parker, but most people found both his responses and his behavior selfish and manipulative. At one point, Parker brought one of his five daughters in for an interview. New York Times writer and author of Bad Feminist, Roxanne Gay wrote in res response to Parker continually referring to the incident as a painful time in his life.

Most of what he has to say about this painful moment is about how he felt, how he was affected. The solipsism is astounding.

In a recent conversation with The Washington Postorchestrated by a friend and fellow actor David Oyelowo (Selma), we are beginning to see perhaps the first real public glimpses of remorse.

I thought at those times, why can’t anyone sympathize with me? Only to realize, on this journey, that I had no empathy for those I had unleashed, or the survivors around the world who were waiting for more, some of them my fans. Or my accuser.

After the phone stopped ringing and all the buzz around it was good or bad, the world around Nate Parker fell silent.

He had become almost entirely isolated, recalls Oyelowo. People he had called friends or considered friends, desperate not to be taken on the wrong side, stopped calling. He became radioactive.

So where has the fallen star been for the past six years? Living quietly with his wife and children, building treehouses, working on his own films (which he hopes will soon be picked up) and volunteering his time to causes fighting for gender and racial justice and prevention of violence against women.

You don’t just walk through the doors of these places and say, ‘Sit me with survivors,’ he told The Washington Post. What’s really going on, or what’s happened with me, is there’s been a series of conversations or site visits where there are no survivors until you realize that the very people who show you around are themselves survivors.

The actor also insists that he doesn’t want his volunteer work to be viewed as selfish in any way, which is apparently being welcomed by some of the leaders of organizations he works with.

It is extremely rare that we see people who have engaged in harmful behavior [engage in that work] in a way that isn’t about repositioning yourself for power, says Shaunna Thomas, co-founder and executive director of domestic violence survivor advocacy group UltraViolet. But, she continues, [t]that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. It’s good for men, especially, to see that they have a role to play, whether they have caused harm or not.

Who knows whether or not we’ll ever see Nate Parker return to the big screen, or if he’s even worthy of that level of redemption. But according to Parker himself, he’s not looking for it.

I had relationships, especially with my accuser, that were undoubtedly psychologically toxic, opportunistic and selfish, he says. For that, I am incredibly regrettable and deeply sorry. You can be innocent of wrongdoing and still be wrong.