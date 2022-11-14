Star Wars actors who have appeared in the MCU

Last month it was announced that Harrison Ford could be join the marvel cinematic universe replacing William Hurt’s Thunderbolt Ross, due to Hurt’s death. It’s exciting to think we could see Harrison Ford play a role in the MCU, especially if a Thunderbolts movie is in the works, but he’d be far from the first actor to have a role in both universes. Since the creation of the MCU, it has attracted actors from the star wars franchise.

The very first instance of an actor of star wars making an appearance in an MCU movie happened in 2008 in the very first MCU movie Iron Man. While everyone knows by now that you’re supposed to attend the credits of a Marvel movie to get that extra scene at the end, at first it wasn’t widely known. But, for the spectators who attended the credits of Iron Man, they were treated to the first appearance of Nick Fury played by Samuel Jackson. It was just three years after Jackson’s last performance as Jedi Master Mace Windu in Revenge of the Sithas Jackson was the first lead actor for the role.

The cast of Marvel star wars the actors would continue a few films later in 2011 when Natilie Portman was cast as Jane Foster in Thor. Portman would appear in the second Thor movie, but died reprising the role in Thor: Ragnarok. However, she returned to the franchise earlier this year in Thor: Love and Thunder. Ironically, the film’s director, Taika Watitti, apparently forgot about Portman’s role in the star wars prequels, asking if she would be interested in appearing in the star wars film he is currently working on as a new character.

Of course, the cast of the sequel trilogy also got roles in the MCU after their adventures in a galaxy far, far away. One of the biggest names to come out of the sequel trilogy was Oscar Issac, the actor behind hotshot pilot Poe Dameron. Issac’s career skyrocketed after his work on star wars and it was only a matter of time before the actor finally had a role in the MCU. Issac was chosen to play the role of Moon Knight in the series of the same name. Other actors who have appeared in the MCU after playing a role in the Disney Star Wars era include Lupita Nyong’o who played Maz Katana in star wars then later appeared as Nakita in Black PantherBen Mendelson who played Krennic in A thug then a Skrull in Captain Marveland Richard E. Grant who played General Pryde in The Rise of Skywalker before playing one of the many variations of Loki in the Loki series.

Granted, sometimes it works the other way around. An actor can find success in the MCU, which gives him the opportunity to play a role in a star wars project. Benicio del Toro appeared in The Last Jedi after his appearance in guardians of the galaxy in 2014. Behind the scenes, director Jon Favreau who is the creator of the series The Mandalorian was also the director of the very first MCU film, Iron Man. While Favreau is best known for his work behind the camera in both franchises, he has acted for both star wars and the MCU too. Favreau has appeared in several MCU films as Tony Stark’s friend Happy Hogan. As for star warshe voiced the character of Rio Durant in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Nor is it exclusive to star wars movies. Ming-Na Wen who plays the character of Fennec Shad in The Mandalorian and Boba Fett’s Book had already played in the series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Another actor who joined the star wars universe after spending years in the MCU is Paul Bettany. Bettany’s voice has been with the MCU since the beginning with him voicing JARVIS, the program that would help Tony Stark pilot the Iron Man suit. Bettany finally entered the MCU fully in 2015 when he played the character of Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. A few years later, he will also land a role in Solo: A Star Wars Story making him another actor to appear in both franchises. His role in Solo actually happened in a weird way. The role of Dryden Vos was originally to be played by actor Michael K. Williams. The character was also supposed to be an alien who would have required Williams to wear a motion capture suit for the performance. However, when the original directors left the project, the production schedule had to change drastically, and Williams was unable to participate in the extended reshoots that were going to be required for the character. New director Ron Howard had to completely recast the role, which resulted in Paul Bettany being cast and making his star wars beginning.

Mads Mikkelsen managed to tick off both franchises in the same year a few months apart. In 2016, the MCU released strange doctor in October where Mikkelsen played the movie villain Kaecillus. A few months later in December red one was released where Mikkelsen would play Jyn Erso’s father, and why the Death Star was crafted with a hidden flaw. Andy Serkis did the same a year earlier, appearing as Klaue’s character in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, then appearing in the force awakens as Paramount Chief Snoke later that year. Serkis would go on to have at least one more portrayal of both characters, and is now part of the cast of Andor on Disney+.

The newest addition to the roster is Stellan Skarsgard. He played Professor Erik Selvig in the first two Thor movies as well as the return of a few other Marvel movies, including The Avengers. He became the latest actor to appear in both Star Wars and the MCU when he showed up in Andor like Luthan Rael.

This is of course a list that will expand in the future. While Harrison Ford is probably the biggest Star Wars name set to play a role in the MCU in the future, he’s not the only one. Emilia Clarke who played Qi’ra in Soloshould play a part in the next series Secret Invasion. Some reports suggest that Clarke will play Abigail Brand, the leader of SWORD, although this has yet to be confirmed by Marvel.

Although we have looked at several examples, this is only part of the list of actors who have appeared in both franchises. And as both series have started to expand with more movies and more series, you can expect this list to grow even bigger over the next few years.