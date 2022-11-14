Priyanka Chopra dances to Mithun Chakraborty’s song in a bathrobe. Watch | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra was seen dancing to Mithun Chakraborty’s song Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai in a new video. The actor, who was recently in India to promote his haircare brand, was joined by social media personality Ruhee Dosani as both exit plans were called off and changed into white bathrobes to pamper himself during an impromptu girls’ night out. Read also : Priyanka Chopra Applauds Nick Jonas As He Mentions Her During Concert, Crowd Applause On Saturday, Ruhee took to Instagram Reels to share a fun video with Priyanka Chopra, and wrote: Stay indoors and pamper yourself with your best friend (by the way), would you rather chill at home or go out? The clip opens with Ruhee saying, Priyanka, jaana hai kya aaj raat ko (do you really want to hang out tonight)? Priyanka replies, Waise hum log cab ka wait kar rahe hai na, et cab ne abhi cancel kiya, toh phir dusra cab dhundna padega (we were waiting for the cab, but the cab just canceled so we’ll have to look for another one now) Cutting her off, Ruhee asks, Sun na nahi jana hain na (listen, you don’t want to go, do you)? Priyanka looks happy and says Nahi jana hai Ruhee (I don’t want to go) Ghar pe baithte hain (Let’s stay home). Soon, Mithun Chakraborty and Salma Aghas’ signature song Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai from the film Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984) plays Priyanka and Ruhee, who were dressed in party clothes, change into bathrobes. Priyanka is also seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses with Ruhee as the two engage in self-care. They try on a range of hair products in a bathroom while dancing to Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai. Priyanka also used a guitar during their dance performance which was filmed in a hotel room. Many fans and celebrities reacted to the video. Actor Elli AvrRam wrote, Best. One comment read, So cool. A fan commented I watched this over 100 times I love Priyanka Chopra. Earlier this month, Priyanka arrived in Mumbai after a three-year hiatus. While in Mumbai, Priyanka was busy with promotional events for her hair care brand. She then traveled to Lucknow, where she participated in field visits for UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador. after returning to LA, Priyanka shared a photo of herself with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms and singer-husband Nick Jonas by their side. The actor captioned the post, “Home.” She returned to the United States after spending almost a week in India.

