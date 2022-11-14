



Bollywood is currently on the decline with its back-to-back premieres failing at the box office. This year has been unusual as films like Vikram Vedha, Laal Singh Chaddha and Radhe Shyam among others failed to impress audiences. Akshay Kumar, who has also faced disappointments, has some suggestions, including cutting his salary! Scroll below for all the details. In a rare situation, Akshay suffered a lot of box office duds himself. Ram Setu, Cuttputli, Bachchhan Paandey and Raksha Bandhan were all box office flops. Many criticized him for finishing movies within 30 days and cited him as the ultimate reason why his movies didn’t work. Speaking about all this at the Hindustan Times leadership summit, Akshay Kumar said: “What is happening, in my view, is that things have changed. The public wants something different. That’s what we should think we should sit down and try to give them that. It’s our fault and not the public’s fault if they don’t come. We have to give them what they want. This is what needs to be rethought. We have to dismantle what we have done and start all over again. Think about the kind of cinema they would like to see. I want to start completely differently. And that’s what I started doing too. What has happened during the pandemic is that their choices have changed rapidly. Akshay Kumar continued: There are so many other things that need to be done and not just by actors but also by producers and theaters. I will tell you that I want to lower my prices by 30 to 40%. Theaters need to understand that its recession time too. The public has a limited amount of money to spend on entertainment. You can’t spend that much on it. Everything must change. And it’s not just theaters. You have to work on the cost of me, the cost of making the film. Everything must be settled. Do you agree with Akshay Kumar’s thoughts? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates! Must Read: Did you know? Salman Khan failed Maine Pyaar Kiya’s first screen test and was rejected! Sooraj Barjatya reveals what made them bring him back Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/akshay-kumar-is-ready-to-reduce-his-fee-by-30-40-to-cut-down-budget-make-bollywood-films-successful-audience-has-limited-amount-of-money/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos