Bollywood: ‘Yaarana’ director Rakesh Kumar dies, Big B grieved





Before charting his course as a successful filmmaker, Kumar also served as assistant director while filming the 1973 classic “Zanjeer.”

Kumar is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Upon hearing the news of the death of the man behind some of his most beloved and famous films, Bachchan took to his blog and offered his condolences.

In an article titled “Day 5387”, Bachchan, or Big B as he is known, expressed his grief over Kumar’s passing. Growing nostalgic, he revisited the “great camaraderie on sets and off, socially, at events and at Holi” that Kumar shared with him.

In extremely sincere words, Bachchan explained how Kumar’s passing was a loss not only for him, but also for the film industry.

“His sense of script and direction, writing and performing on the spur of the moment and the fun moments on location during Nattu and Yaarana.. his complete faith in his worth.. and the ease with which he would grant us the freedom to skip shootouts on an odd day, just so we could spend some time relaxing and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and mirth,” Bachchan wrote.

Bachchan also described the actor-filmmaker as “the most gracious and generous human being, ready to deal with any kind of inconvenience the artists who worked with him faced..!”

Bachchan explained why he couldn’t find the strength to attend Kumar’s funeral. “I couldn’t bear the sight of an inert Rakesh,” the caption wrote.

Although saddened by Kumar’s death, Bachchan ended his blog post on an optimistic note. “Sad news also seeps into other people near and dear.. but life challenges every hour and you get up bruised and damaged to clear the wounds and walk.. then gallop.. and finally run..!! ” Bachchan wrote.

