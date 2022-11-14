Entertainment
My broken tongue reinvents memory
One of my favorite moments in My Broken Language written and directed by Quiara Alegra Hudes, at Signature Theaters Pershing Square Signature Center comes when the female performers of the chorus of plays walk in slender patterns around the stage, each holding a book of a revered writer. They place the books on the ground and space them precisely, forming a path. This image alone is enough to expose the electric and often moving idea behind the piece: that the arts we witness, literary, religious, choreographic, conversational, are what ultimately make us who we are. and puts us on our way. These books and their words are the substance of an unstable soul, and paved its way out into the world.
As the books scroll, the performers call out the names of their authors: Allen Ginsberg, William Shakespeare and Esmeralda Santiago are mentioned. (I spotted one of my favorite books in a long time, Santiagos When I Was Puerto Rican, just before it was placed on the floor.) Where would I be without The House on Mango Street? someone asks, referencing the classic coming-of-age novel by Sandra Cisneros.
In Cisneross’s recent poem Tea Dance, Provincetown, 1982, published in this magazine, she describes the growth of her constant subject on the noisy and energetic dance floors of this seaside town:
Growing up, this poem posits, does not happen alone but in concert, not as a private individual but as a being among the beings of a vibrant community, each person polishing a new facet of the emerging identity of ‘another one. This is also the philosophy of Hudess. No one is ever alone on stage.
My Broken Language is adapted from Hudess’ memoir of the same name, published last year. (Hudes won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2012 for his play Water by the Spoonful, and wrote the Lin-Manuel Mirandas musical comedy book In the Heights.) The text of the play is, almost uniformly, a monologue with love texture. , lyrical prose. Five performers Zabryna Guevara, Yani Marin, Samora la Perdida, Marilyn Torres and the always fascinating Daphne Rubin-Vega, a longtime present in Hudess’s work, in turn embody the voice of the narrator, here called the Author. They move with fluid grace in a space covered in green tiles and adorned with houseplants, topped with white ceiling fans, designed by Arnulfo Maldonado.
Hudes grew up in Philadelphia, surrounded by the Puerto Rican culture of her maternal family. While one actor pours out autobiographical material from Hudess, often in the form of highly charged vignettes, describing social worlds and inner states in quick, compressed strokes, the others play members of his family: his mother or his coterie of revered elder cousins.
The author is obviously Hudes, but what makes it an original piece and not a regurgitated version of his memoirs is the implication, realized in these bodies, that an autobiography is a commons, not a home behind a fencing. Other real lives, their real personalities call them spirits quiver through us, leaving their mark. They make us dance and sing and mime their speech. Otherwise, why can our friends do us so well, developing physical and vocal impressions that flatter and mortify us with their emotional truth? Maybe that’s why literature is so important for friendship: you read a book and I read a book, and suddenly a region in both of our minds – a way of speaking, of thinking, of feeling – becomes identical.
My Broken Language is structured in movements, a nod to Hudess’ musical journey: she plays the piano and studied music at Yale. On stage with the actors, who accompany them or mark the space between their words, a pianist, Ariacne Trujillo-Durand. Sections move forward in time, showing us new aspects of the authors’ particular language. First comes a lovely portrait of the Hudess cousins, whom she calls the Perez women, describing them and, because their lives are all so powerfully intertwined, herself in the kind of detail that only comes through prolonged closeness:
There is a melancholy in passages like this, and throughout the piece. It is the feeling of an artist looking back, surveying the fragmented landscape of her life, retrospectively covering her confusions, now armed with a hard-won language. Hudes has a knack for describing women’s bodies. She writes with a rhythm and tempo that matches their curvature, and employs unlikely, often funny metaphors, ranging from pop culture to archaeological and cosmic phenomena. Here she is, later, now an MFA student in playwriting at Brown, talking about the range of female figures she finds:
This first vignette about Hudess’ cousins ends with the menstruating author, that most personal and corporeal marker of a young woman’s move into a new movement in her life, an early figure. in the thousand natural shocks to which a girl’s sensitivity adapts. Shortly after this scene comes another type of rite: the author sees his mother, an initiate in the Yoruba priesthood, being possessed by a spirit. The author’s voice, moving among the bodies, is also a kind of possession.
Her mother’s religion, unsanctioned and almost unknown in the American mainstream, makes Hudes realize that she lives her life across spheres, across languages, across oceans. This could be the deep source of Hudess’s facility with figurative language, driven by unexpected comparisons: all her life, the play seems to say, she made connections between seemingly different things. His own unique, repetitive, intense English music is a syncretistic stew. She realizes how much her mother’s ceremony and her cousins’ dance are really one thing:
The answer, highlighted in this piece, is yes. My Broken Language is the product and proof of a long process. Watching and listening to it, my thoughts often wandered to the genre. After all, this is essentially a staged personal essay. But the complications that so often accompany personal writing, self-obsession, claustrophobic confinement, a certain tenacious myopia are nowhere in evidence. Of course, there are places where the author’s voice becomes cutesy and his prose crosses that often untraceable boundary between lyricism and crimson. But the penetrating, intelligent, and serious voices we hear when we close our eyes and think about life sometimes point in that direction too.
As the actors cast the authors’ voices, each digging into a new aspect of their appeal, I hoped the production would hint at a way forward for personal essayists and other writers tired of their own interior monologues. Maybe they could take them on stage and distribute them among the bodies and see what happens when they bounce off the walls.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/11/21/my-broken-language-reinvents-the-memoir
