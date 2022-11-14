Dolphin Entertainment signs deal for Socialyte and Lytehouse – WWD





Dolphin Entertainment expands its brand portfolio. The independent entertainment marketing and production company has signed an agreement to acquire influencer marketing agency Socialyte, as well as Socialyte’s sister agency Lytehouse, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction marks Dolphin’s sixth acquisition. “Socialyte’s customer list speaks for itself and we are thrilled to welcome the company to the Dolphin family,” Dolphin CEO Bill O’Dowd said in a statement. “Led by an absolutely terrific management team with deep industry experience, Socialyte has an excellent reputation for top-notch customer service. From Socialyte’s base in New York and Be Social’s base in Los Angeles, we believe we’ve established the absolute leader in the bi-coastal influencer marketing market. “Influencer marketing is a high growth area for the industry in general and for Dolphin in particular,” O’Dowd continued. “We now have enormous scale in this incredibly fast-growing vertical, which offers clients a greater choice of influencer partners, unparalleled expertise in the fashion, beauty, lifestyle and entertainment industries. and the ability to quickly expand into new platforms and influencer groups through momentum. , an evolving market. Evan Luzzatto, President of Socialyte, added, “The group of marketing companies that Dolphin has under one roof is amazing, each a leader in their respective vertical. The depth and breadth of their relationships in all major areas of lifestyle and entertainment is unparalleled. We ultimately decided to join Dolphin because we know it will unlock the greatest potential for Socialyte and Lytehouse, for the benefit of the creators we represent, as well as our big-name brand clients. For more than a decade, Socialyte’s work has helped shape influencer marketing and the global creator ecosystem. This partnership will allow us to shape the industry for many, many years to come. Evan Luzzatto, president of Socialyte, will continue to serve as an advisor to Dolphin. Courtesy picture Dolphin representatives declined to share details of the transaction, including Socialyte’s sale price. In addition to newcomers – Socialyte and Lytehouse – Dolphin’s portfolio includes influencer marketing agency Be Social, creative agency Viewpoint and entertainment PR firms 42West, Shore Fire Media and The Door. Socialyte was launched in 2011 and currently has offices in New York; Los Angeles, California; Miami, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee. The company represents more than 125 influencers, from digital-only content influencers to celebrity influencers, helping place them in campaigns for brands including Amazon, American Express, Bose, Cartier, Dyson, Honest, Olay and Target. The list of influencers includes Jana Kramer, Lauren Bushnell Lane, Catt Sadler, Mary Fitzgerald and Wendy Nguyen. Lytehouse also helps place influencers in campaigns for brands like Amazon, Ann Taylor, Armani Beauty, Condé Nast, Etsy, Michael Kors, Prada and many more. The strategic partnership will give Socialyte access to more than 1,000 customers who work with Dolphin companies, in industries ranging from TV, music, festivals, esports, hotels, consumer products and more. Again. “I am beyond thrilled to work alongside the amazing businesses of Dolphin Entertainment, including [founder] Ali [Grant] and the Be Social team as well as the best PR firms in the entertainment industry,” said Sarah Boyd, President of Socialyte. “Not only will the synergies between our businesses allow us and our customers to continue our success, but with the power of the entire Dolphin team behind us, we can now better realize the unlimited creative ideas and ambition of our skills.” Sarah Boyd will continue as President of Socialyte. Courtesy picture Courtesy picture Socialyte will continue to operate as an independent business under Boyd’s leadership. The 40-person team, including the entire management team, will continue to operate from Dolphin’s offices in New York and Los Angeles. Luzzatto will remain an adviser to O’Dowd at Dolphin. K&L Gates and Rooney Nimmo served as legal counsel to Dolphin Entertainment and Socialyte, respectively. FTI Consulting advised Socialyte on the transaction.

