Deckers Brands Recognized on Investor’s Business Daily Top 100 ESG Companies List for 2022





GOLETA, Calif., November 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Deckers Brands (NYSE:PLATFORM), a world leader in the design, marketing and distribution of innovative footwear, apparel and accessories has been selected by Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) among the Top 100 ESG Companies for 2022. “Doing good and doing good are part of our core values,” said Dave Powers, President and CEO. “This translates into our actions to advance our sustainability goals, benefiting our communities where we live and operate, while delivering exceptional business performance.” This recognition reflects the assessment of publicly traded companies in the United States based on a combination of an environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability score created by Dow Jones Newswires, a subsidiary of IBD, and of each company’s composite IBD rating. The public companies that were on the list combine high Dow Jones sustainability scores with superior IBD technical and fundamental ratings. To determine the 2022 ESG Top 100 Companies list, IBD began with the corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability scores created by Dow Jones Newswires, for the U.S.-listed companies it tracks. The list has been reduced, including removing non-public companies and companies with stock prices below $10 a stock or those for which there was insufficient data to create an Investor’s Business Daily Composite rating. Of the remaining names, the 100 companies with the highest Daily Composite Investor Rating were named to the list. To break any ties, a company’s relative strength rating and then EPS rating were used where necessary. For more details on how this list was compiled, please see IBD’s Top 100 ESG Companies for 2022. About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in the design, market and distribution of innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for everyday casual wear and high performance activities. The Company’s brand portfolio includes UGG, KOOLABURRA, HOKA, Teva and Sanuk. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including company-owned websites. . Deckers Brands has over 40 years of experience building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders, attracting millions of loyal consumers worldwide. For more information, please visitwww.deckers.com. SOURCE Deckers Brands

