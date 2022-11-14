Are Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus ready to cause a storm at the box office?

In recent years, South Indian cinema, comprising the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam language industries, has overtaken its hitherto more glamorous Bollywood counterpart in both content and box- office. In recent months, Mumbai-based Bollywood’s big ticket releases in Hindi have underperformed. In recent weeks, the trend has continued, with the Hindi-dubbed version of Kannada-language blockbuster Kantara outperforming its Hindi-made counterparts. Looks like Pathaan and Cirkus are coming to our rescue.

Two big movies starring some of India’s biggest stars could end the long drought Bollywood is currently experiencing at the box office, trade analysts predict.

The trend, understandably, has sent alarm bells ringing in Bollywood, but analysts have high hopes of Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, due for a Christmas 2022 release, and Pathaan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, which is scheduled for January 25, 2023. , arc, during the holiday framework of the Republic Day of India.

Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and T-Series Films Cirkus, directed by hitmaker Shetty (Sooryavanshi), stars Singh in a dual role and also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma, with cameos by Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. The film is a comedy loosely based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors, which has been successfully adapted for the screen several times in India.

Yash Raj Films Pathaan is directed by fellow hitmaker Siddharth Anand (War). It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The spy action thriller is part of producer Aditya Chopras’ spy universe, which also includes the Tiger franchise.

It is highly likely that these two films will bring back joy in terms of Hindi box office numbers. If you look at the Hindi box office, films have reported a positive surprise very sporadically. In the last eight months since we left COVID-19 and theaters unlocked, we’ve seen about four movies doing well and breaking that INR 1.5 billion to INR 1.7 billion [$18-20 million] mark at the box office. The last was Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, when we violated the INR2 billion brand, said film trade analyst Karan Taurani.

Taurani points to Cirkus director Shettys’ background, which includes the Golmaal and Singham franchises and says the film being a family-friendly mass entertainer in the comedy genre will be a highlight for audiences. As for Pathaan, Khans’ most recent outing as a solo hero was Zero in 2018 and Taurani thinks there will be plenty of public curiosity for the star comeback film.

The Pathaan teaser looks compelling, it looks like a big franchise, like we had Dhoom. I’ve always argued that it’s not just star power that’s going to work, but a mix of star power and content is going to be the big driver to get the numbers back to pre-COVID levels and beyond, so we we are moving slowly and steadily down that path,” says Taurani.

Atul Mohan, editor of Indian trade publication Complete Cinema, added: Cirkus and Pathaan are the Hindi film industry’s greatest hopes in the coming months. Both films offer the right mix of star power and entertainment value. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh are the latest superstars. They still command a massive craze among viewers. The public trusts them completely. As the promotional campaigns kick off and we take a closer look at these movies, I’m sure they will exceed everyone’s expectations and dispel any doubts about the survival of the industry.

Box office analyst Ramesh Bala added: Pathaan is a large-scale actor offering a larger-than-life ride. It is also the long-awaited return of Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Cirkus puts together the superhit combo of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. The film is a comedy and audiences are dying to see Ranveer in a full comedic role. Together, these two films will do wonders at the box office and end the drought in Hindi cinemas.

Taurani predicts that robust figures from South Indian cinema and Hollywood, which have also performed well in India, will continue and contribute to overall Indian box office growth, with 2023 expected to surpass pre-existing levels. COVID 2019. It also sees the Hindi box office ignite from the period of May-June 2023 when Bollywood films based on concepts and scripts developed based on changing audience preferences start to be released.

Must read: Akshay Kumar is ready to cut costs by 30-40% to reduce budget and ensure success of Bollywood films: audiences have limited amount of money

Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram