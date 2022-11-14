Columbia Christmas tree lighting and parade scheduled for December 3





Columbia Main Street Corporation, in partnership with the City of Columbia, will host the 36th Annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3 from 6-8 p.m. This free party will be held in the historic downtown Columbia shopping district. The parade will begin at 6 p.m., marching east along the traditional parade route down West 7th Street to downtown Columbia. As the parade draws to a close, festivities begin for the lighting of Columbia’s 40-foot Christmas tree around 7:15 p.m. on the courthouse steps, hosted by national radio personality and founder of The Mulehouse , Blair Garner. Musical entertainment by Makky Kaylor will complete the evening festivities. This year Parade & Tree Lighting is made possible by community partners and sponsors Stan McNabb Chevrolet Columbia, Muletown Rec, Hampton Inn Columbia, Caledonian Financial and Parks Bryant & Snyder, PLLC. The parade will last approximately one hour and will include holiday-themed lighted floats, marching bands, holiday characters, boy scout groups, dance troupes, local churches, businesses, civic groups, non-profit organizations non-profit and a range of construction vehicles, tractors, vintage and classic cars. The esteemed Vice Mayor, Dr. Christa Martin, leads this year’s parade as Grand Marshal in honor of her 30 years of service and dedication to this community. After the parade, the tree lighting ceremony takes center stage with Santa lighting the Christmas tree, live musical entertainment from Kaylor, and presentation of trophies and cash prizes to the top winners of the parade. parade. Garner returns as Distinguished Master of Ceremonies for the lighting of the tree. Garner’s notable contributions to the music industry are numerous, including his nationally broadcast country music radio show, dominating the airwaves for more than 30 years. As founder of The Mulehouse, his vision has taken shape for a world-class entertainment venue in just 18 months since opening in Colombia. The Mulehouse quickly became a favorite event venue in Tennessee. Singer-songwriter and entertainer Kaylor is the featured musical guest at the tree lighting ceremony in the town square under the towering Christmas tree, following the parade’s climax. Kaylor’s original blend of Southern and Soul music has recently been seen and heard nationwide on various networks including The Family Channel, RFD-TV, Heartland, Country Road TV and more. His live shows with a six-piece all-star band have recently been heard locally at The Mulehouse, Pucketts and Rory Feeks Homestead Hall, attracting significant local audiences for the alluring entertainer. We are excited about this year’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, said Kelli Messmer Johnson, Main Street Manager and Event Organizer. We are planning another great year of festive floats with the added incentive of cash prizes awarded at the tree lighting ceremony. Johnson added that I’m also thrilled to share that Columbia Main Street Corporation has purchased a new 3-D star topper that will debut at the tree lighting ceremony. You’ll definitely want to bring the whole family for this spectacular hometown Christmas! Applications are available atwww.ItsChristmasInColumbia.com. In case of bad weather, a rain date is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. The Christmas parade and tree lighting is just one of the many events celebrating the holidays this year. There is a busy calendar of fun and exciting events such as the A Very Maury Christmas Market on November 19.eFirst Holiday Friday, Dec. 2, A Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour Dec. 2 & 3, many open houses, photos with Santa, after-hours festivities, extended shopping hours, and much Moreover. To see the full list of upcoming holiday events, visitwww.ItsChristmasInColumbia.com.

