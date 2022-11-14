Children’s Day 2022: Karan Johar at Preity Zinta, Bollywood stars celebrate a special day with their children





On Children’s Day, several Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Preity Zinta and others wrote beautiful messages for their children while wishing them.

Children’s Day messages by Bollywood stars

By Prachi Arya: On Monday’s Children’s Day, several prominent Bollywood stars took to social media to send Children’s Day wishes to their little ones. This day also marks the birthday of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehrus. It was because of Chacha Nehrus’ love and faith in children as the future of the country. The celebrations turned galore after a slew of Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media to wish their children on the special day. While some stars reminisce about their childhood, others take a moment to wish their children this joyful occasion. CHILDREN’S DAY CELEBRATIONS BY BOLLYWOOD FAMOUS Actress Preity Zinta shared a photo with her twins, Gia and Jai, on Instagram while writing a lovely note. In the photo, Preity can be seen holding the twins in her arms and smiling. While Jai is dressed in a plaid outfit, Gia is seen in a floral dress and matching headband. Sharing the post, Preity Zinta wrote, They may not always smell pure and sweet. A dirty diaper or damp sheet. But with a loving hug and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are well worth it. Wishing her fans on the occasion, the star added, Happy Children’s Day to you all. I hope you still keep the child in you alive. Preity’s twins turned one on November 11. Filmmaker-producer and doting father, Karan Johar shared a photo with his children, Yash and Roohi as he hugged them tightly in a public space while posing together. “From mine to yours! #Happychildrensday,” Karan’s Instagram story caption read. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi has shared adorable photos of the grandchildren of the Pataudi clan. The slew of photos featured Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While sharing the photos, she captioned them, saying, “MY Munchkins. The joy I feel spending time with these brats…I LOVE every minute! Pure souls are a delight and distraction that only children can be… innocence is the way of life… I choose! Sara and Iggy… to Inni, Tim and Jeh… ALL Jaans! Stay young at heart! I hope I Won’t change that about me…ever! And maybe why I get along the most with them!! I love you guys…and last but not least…my siblings too! children…together.” Kajol took a walk down memory lane and posted a throwback photo with her sister Tanisha Mukerji on Instagram. Sharing the cute photo, Kajol wrote, Happy Children’s Day to the kid in me Stay mad, stay bad, stay you… You are perfect just the way you are. Actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen trying out for the role of Dr. Anika in her upcoming film Bhediya, has shared a photo from her childhood. The actress will be seen in a bob cut, and she shared that the inspiration behind her look came from her childhood. Sharing a reel, Kriti wrote, This is where Anikas look came from. My Bachpan! Always keep the chhoti bachchi alive!! Here’s to never growing up! Happy Children’s Day! Posted on: November 14, 2022

