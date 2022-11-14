Entertainment
Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:HAS) stock plunged today. here’s why
Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:A), the maker of a wide range of toys and games, is taking a beating in today’s trading session so far. Hasbro suffered a double downgrade at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Securities, and related news have cast serious doubts on the company’s prospects. Analyst Jason Haas CFA previously had Hasbro on a buy, but dropped it for “underperforming” after its latest results. Haas said BoA took a “deep dive” into the business and noted a potentially serious ongoing issue with its “Magic: The Gathering” line.
Haas noted that Hasbro, based on information from collectors, dealers, game stores, and distributors, overproduced Magic cards in an attempt to make a profit. Reasonable enough, but Haas noted that the move could “destroy the long-term value of the brand.” So Haas issued the double downgrade.
Haas is probably right on Hasbro’s game to derive value from its properties. However, I am not so pessimistic about the overall impact. I’m neutral on Hasbro right now. Although Hasbro is probably killing its goose that lays the golden eggs, it’s not the only one Hasbro has on hand.
Is HAS Stock a buy, according to Wall Street?
As far as Wall Street is concerned, Hasbro has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on five purchases, three reservations and one sale attributed in the last three months. Hasbro’s average price target of $83.44 implies 44.6% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $42 per share to a high of $113 per share.
Meanwhile, Hasbro has a smart “Perfect 10” score on TipRanks. Having reached the absolute high point of the scale, Hasbro is considered almost certain to outperform the wider market.
This is not a view that is universally supported, however. Insider trading at Hasbro has been lukewarm at best, with only one insider transaction occurring from May 2022 to October 2022. Retail investors with portfolios on TipRanks are broadly neutral.
Hasbro’s other financial numbers don’t really boost confidence either. Its free cash has declined over the past three quarters, from $1.02 billion in March 2022 to $545.5 million in September 2022.
On the positive side, assets are up slightly to $9.63 billion from $9.5 billion in June 2022. Net debt, however, has increased over the past three quarters, from $2.98 billion in March 2022 to $3.46 billion in September 2022.
Much less magic in an overprinted gathering
Magic: The Gathering has been around for a while now – long enough that I personally remember a vibrant second-hand market for cards. Players regularly bought used cards to upgrade their decks with any cards that made their strategies more effective.
However, various changes over the years have made this used market a little less efficient. Reprints and various banned cards made it increasingly difficult to trade older material. Magic: The Gathering itself now has multiple levels of play, ranging from Standard to Modern to Vintage, each with its own set of rules.
So yes, it’s entirely possible that Hasbro is overplaying its hand. Producing new releases, printing large quantities, and crafting surprisingly few truly rare cards could be a problem for the company later on.
How much of a problem this is, however, is the real question.
Even assuming the worst, that’s barely the start of Hasbro’s IP line. As of November 9, 2022, Hasbro owned 818 distinct brands. Some lists are a little redundant or outright repeated, but the list is there, and these brands have their own projects in the works.
March 2023, for example, will see the release of the new Dicelings range of toys. It is planned to coordinate with the release of the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves film. A new line of retro, vintage-style Star Wars figures is in the works.
Granted, Magic: The Gathering is a big part of Hasbro’s bottom line. It generates about 15% of Hasbro’s revenue and more than a third of its EBITDA figures, the report notes. The losses will therefore be particularly felt there. Some of Hasbro’s trademarks are also weaker than others. Don’t look for “Pax, My Poopin’ Pup” to save Magic’s losses.
Conclusion: one dead, several hundred remaining
Of course, most Hasbro investors would rather Hasbro not burn entire brands to try to squeeze every penny out of them. If Hasbro ended up choking out the life of Magic: The Gathering, it would be terrible news but probably survivable.
Hasbro may be killing the magic, but there are plenty of other properties poised to potentially take its place. That’s why I’m neutral on Hasbro. It remains to be seen how much loss Hasbro is courting by overprinting Magic cards.
Disclosure
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tipranks.com/news/article/hasbro-entertainment-stock-nasdaqhas-plunged-today-heres-why
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:HAS) stock plunged today. here’s why
- Leading health and fitness apps roll out Health Connect integrations
- Meditation works like drugs to reduce anxiety, new study finds
- College football rankings: North Carolina enters top 10, Kentucky plummets into CBS Sports 131
- Fans of ‘The White Lotus’ are speechless at Alexandra Daddario’s see-through dress
- New round of Arizona gubernatorial votes released: Kari Lake closes lead
- Actor John Aniston dead at 89, daughter Jennifer Aniston confirms
- Artificial light during sleep linked to increased diabetes risk
- Fed Governor Pours Cold Water on Stock Market Rally; Nvidia and AMD take center stage
- Children’s Day 2022: Karan Johar at Preity Zinta, Bollywood stars celebrate a special day with their children
- Kumble calls for separate Indian teams in Test and white-ball cricket
- Fulton County, Georgia Trump investigation