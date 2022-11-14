Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:HAS) stock plunged today. here’s why

Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:A), the maker of a wide range of toys and games, is taking a beating in today’s trading session so far. Hasbro suffered a double downgrade at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Securities, and related news have cast serious doubts on the company’s prospects. Analyst Jason Haas CFA previously had Hasbro on a buy, but dropped it for “underperforming” after its latest results. Haas said BoA took a “deep dive” into the business and noted a potentially serious ongoing issue with its “Magic: The Gathering” line.

Haas noted that Hasbro, based on information from collectors, dealers, game stores, and distributors, overproduced Magic cards in an attempt to make a profit. Reasonable enough, but Haas noted that the move could “destroy the long-term value of the brand.” So Haas issued the double downgrade.

Haas is probably right on Hasbro’s game to derive value from its properties. However, I am not so pessimistic about the overall impact. I’m neutral on Hasbro right now. Although Hasbro is probably killing its goose that lays the golden eggs, it’s not the only one Hasbro has on hand.

Is HAS Stock a buy, according to Wall Street?

As far as Wall Street is concerned, Hasbro has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on five purchases, three reservations and one sale attributed in the last three months. Hasbro’s average price target of $83.44 implies 44.6% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $42 per share to a high of $113 per share.

Meanwhile, Hasbro has a smart “Perfect 10” score on TipRanks. Having reached the absolute high point of the scale, Hasbro is considered almost certain to outperform the wider market.

This is not a view that is universally supported, however. Insider trading at Hasbro has been lukewarm at best, with only one insider transaction occurring from May 2022 to October 2022. Retail investors with portfolios on TipRanks are broadly neutral.

Hasbro’s other financial numbers don’t really boost confidence either. Its free cash has declined over the past three quarters, from $1.02 billion in March 2022 to $545.5 million in September 2022.

On the positive side, assets are up slightly to $9.63 billion from $9.5 billion in June 2022. Net debt, however, has increased over the past three quarters, from $2.98 billion in March 2022 to $3.46 billion in September 2022.

Much less magic in an overprinted gathering

Magic: The Gathering has been around for a while now – long enough that I personally remember a vibrant second-hand market for cards. Players regularly bought used cards to upgrade their decks with any cards that made their strategies more effective.

However, various changes over the years have made this used market a little less efficient. Reprints and various banned cards made it increasingly difficult to trade older material. Magic: The Gathering itself now has multiple levels of play, ranging from Standard to Modern to Vintage, each with its own set of rules.

So yes, it’s entirely possible that Hasbro is overplaying its hand. Producing new releases, printing large quantities, and crafting surprisingly few truly rare cards could be a problem for the company later on.

How much of a problem this is, however, is the real question.

Even assuming the worst, that’s barely the start of Hasbro’s IP line. As of November 9, 2022, Hasbro owned 818 distinct brands. Some lists are a little redundant or outright repeated, but the list is there, and these brands have their own projects in the works.

March 2023, for example, will see the release of the new Dicelings range of toys. It is planned to coordinate with the release of the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves film. A new line of retro, vintage-style Star Wars figures is in the works.

Granted, Magic: The Gathering is a big part of Hasbro’s bottom line. It generates about 15% of Hasbro’s revenue and more than a third of its EBITDA figures, the report notes. The losses will therefore be particularly felt there. Some of Hasbro’s trademarks are also weaker than others. Don’t look for “Pax, My Poopin’ Pup” to save Magic’s losses.

Conclusion: one dead, several hundred remaining

Of course, most Hasbro investors would rather Hasbro not burn entire brands to try to squeeze every penny out of them. If Hasbro ended up choking out the life of Magic: The Gathering, it would be terrible news but probably survivable.

Hasbro may be killing the magic, but there are plenty of other properties poised to potentially take its place. That’s why I’m neutral on Hasbro. It remains to be seen how much loss Hasbro is courting by overprinting Magic cards.

Disclosure