



John Aniston, the veteran soap opera actor best known in the daytime world for his longtime role as Victor Kiriakis on days of our livesand, in his personal life as the father of TV superstar Jennifer Aniston, died on November 11. He was 89 years old. A cause of death has not been released. In an Instagram post today, Friends Star Jennifer Aniston wrote: “You were one of the most beautiful humans I have ever known. I am so grateful that you soared to the heavens in peace – and without pain. And 11/11 nothing less! You always had perfect timing. This number will always mean even more to me now. I will love you until the end of time.” Born on the island of Crete, Greece on July 24, 1933, Aniston and her family moved to America when John was just two years old. Years later, Aniston graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in theater arts. After a stint in the Navy, he began his acting career in 1962 in a small role on the series New man in the compound, and began appearing regularly in soap operas in 1970, first on days of our lives, then love to liveand search tomorrow. In 1985, he assumed what would be his flagship role with a return to days of our lives, this time as a new character named Victor Kiriakis, a role he would continue to play until last year. He was nominated for the 2017 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance. Aniston received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 18. Other television roles include appearances on Airwolf, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, Combat!, My Big Fat Greek Life, Star Trek: Voyager, American Dreams, Journeyman and Mad Men. John Aniston is survived by his daughter Jennifer Aniston, his son Alexander and his wife Sherry Rooney.

