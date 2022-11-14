Reviews | Bros: let’s look at the bachelor

Since its debut in 2002, The Bachelor has captivated millions of Americans as they tuned in to see the latest blossoming romances and cruel betrayals. Yet even after 26 seasons of electrifying entertainment, The Bachelor still failed to capture the attention of men.

YouGov found in a 2020 poll that 77% of Bachelor Nation is made up of womenhighlighting the strong gender disparity of viewers.

Negative social pressure deters some men from shows like The Bachelor by convincing them that watching dating programs will magically strip them of their manhood. This type of thinking is not only hypocritical, but also harmful to men.

Influencers like Andrew Tate, that puts men to shame to engage in what they consider to be female activities, simultaneously promote a lifestyle of independence and confidence. They encourage men to ignore the outside world and stop at nothing to pursue their entrepreneurial passions.

Yet, in a display of utter hypocrisy, many men are shamed and mocked for engaging in interests that fall outside the predetermined bubble of masculinity.

It’s total hypocrisy.

Mixed messaging and estrangement from influencers can lead to men feeling isolated from society and their male peers, leaving them without a community in which to find emotional refuge. Often with social isolation leading to depression and systematically high suicide rate among menthere is no place for this harmful rhetoric.

Men should never be ashamed of watching The Bachelor because, ultimately, it’s downright entertaining. The last season was rated as one of the top shows for ABCs 18-49 demographic, proving that the show has raw entertainment value and power in American culture.

This entertainment value is mostly taken from the show’s formula, which pits a large group of women against each other to fight for the heart of a man. By forcing contestants into direct competition, the show’s design inherently cultivates an atmosphere of hostility and drama.

While this setup is generally considered trashy, mean, and even emotionally harmful, there’s no doubt that it’s entertaining. The series has seen a litany of drama-filled moments that keep audiences on their toes.

Who could forget the time Season 23 bachelor Colton jumped a fence, shoved a cameraman and escaped through the streets of Portugal after being turned down by Cassie, sending the production into an absolute frenzy? Or how about the time Rozlyn was kicked out of the mansion after her on-set affair with a producer was discovered?

It is a tragedy that today’s society prevents men from experiencing these heartbreaking moments and encourages them to be proud of them.

Not only does The Bachelor provide hundreds of hours of entertainment, but it also showcases a strong sense of community.

While most focus on the relationship between the bachelor and the contestants on the show, the relationships between the women are just as essential to the show. Despite a setup intentionally designed to pit these women against each other, they find a way to bond deeply.

A prime example of this is the friendship formed between Season 26 finalists Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Throughout the season, Rachel and Gabby opened up about their times with season 26 bachelor Clayton, their doubts about the other contestants’ intentions, and their lives off the show.

Their friendship endured despite the production crew’s attempts to stir up drama by dismissively having Clayton break up with both women simultaneously. This decision was not well received by either women or viewers and ultimately led to the very first season of The Bachelorette featuring two bachelors.

Rachel and Gabbys’ season of The Bachelorette continued to show off their blossoming friendship while navigating their own batch of suitors.

Seeing these women form meaningful friendships despite the competitive nature of the shows serves as a positive example for viewers by providing a role model of how to be emotionally vulnerable and trust others.

These examples are vital for men who struggle to connect with others in deep and meaningful ways, as societal norms often keep men away from these deeper connections.

So remember, if you ever feel lonely, there’s always room for you in Bachelor Nation.

Adam is a sophomore at LAS.

