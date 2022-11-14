Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Aahana Kumra, Disha Parmar, and more…
Full throttle: Hrithik Roshan begins filming ‘Fighter’
Mumbai– bollywood star Hrithik Roshanwho was most recently seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, has finally started filming his next film ‘Fighter’ in which he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone.
The film, which will be directed by Hrithik’s ‘War’ director Siddharth Anand, will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead.
Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, the banner producing “Fighter”, shared a photo of Hrithik Roshan with director Siddharth Anand taking to the skies for filming. In caption, they wrote “And it begins”. #FIGHTER (sic).
Aerial action film ‘Fighter’ marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s first-ever on-screen collaboration and the actor’s third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand following ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’. .
The makers of the film are eyeing the film to be released on January 25, 2024 in theaters.
Earlier, Hrithik took to his Instagram to share a new poster which he captioned: “January 25, 2024 – see you at the cinema! #Fighter.” Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, “Fasten your seat belts! #FIGHTER, India’s first aerial action film, is releasing on 25th January 2024 (sic).”
Aahana Kumra to Play Journalist in Revathi Director’s “Salaam Venky” Starring Kajol
New Delhi- Television and film actress Ahana Koumra shares his experience of playing a journalist for the first time and what it was like working with Kajol in Revayhi’s directorial film ‘Salaam Venky’.
The actress, who has appeared in projects like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, ‘Avrodh 2’, ‘Agent Raghav’, ‘Khuda Haafiz’ and more, opened up about her role saying, “I never played a journalist in my career so far and it’s interesting to be able to play the role and also to be part of such a big set where you have the opportunity to work with a team of actors, to be such an incredible director, cinematographer and producer, so it’s a great collaboration, plus the tone of the film is very different and I’ve never made such an enjoyable, slice-of-life film.
Sharing her experience working with Kajol and Revathi, she told IANS, “My experience has been phenomenal, although I haven’t had too many scenes with Kajol. We just had a scene together and seeing her perform her sequence was an experience in itself. It’s amazing to learn from such an actor who is a mainstay in his space and has been in the industry for so long. The way she turns on and off during her performance was commendable. His energy on set was incredible.
Aahana recalls what it was like filming under Revathi and praises her for her style of work
“I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone as nice as Revathi. She is one of the most amazing, intelligent, inspiring and down to earth people I have ever met. During lunch breaks, she ate with all of us. When we were filming in Lonavala, she was staying at the ashram. If I write something in the future I will definitely write a role for her and I sincerely hope I can do a full movie with her where I’ll be the lead and she’ll be the director. It would be such a great opportunity and a huge privilege.
Disha Parmar talks about her new avatar in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’
Mumbai– ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actress Disha parmar talks about her new look on the show. While she is mostly seen in Indian attire, she will now be in evening attire.
Currently, Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha) met an accident due to which Ram lost his memory and he no longer remembers that Priya is his wife. Now, to always be with him and take care of Ram, Priya will apply for his PA’s job in his office as Lovely.
Speaking about the show’s new look, Disha said, “Priya is just trying to find a way to appear in front of Ram because as everyone knows he forgot about her and Pihu. She is worried because the doctors said that if he suddenly saw Priya in front of him, he would have effects, she has now found a way to go in front of Ram disguised as his PA.
Disha added more about her experience going into this new look and how much she relates to it.
” I like it. It’s like a breath of fresh air every time you try something different as an actor. The main difference between Priya and Lovely would be that Lovely would be seen wearing shoes which Priya doesn’t but Disha loves them in her personal life.
“I’ve been really looking forward to trying something new ever since and I’m sure it’s going to be fun. I hope the fans continue to show us their love like they always have,” she said. concluded.
Asmita Sood Excited To Play A Negative Character In ‘Janam Janam Ka Sath’
Mumbai– Actress of “Dil Hi Toh Hai” Ashmita sodwho plays a negative character on the show, “Janam Janam ka Sath,” said she loves being a part of it.
“I think the title of the show ‘Janam Janam Ka Sath’ is very appropriate because it brings out the exact idea of what the story is about, which is reincarnation. I really like the title. The story of the series revolves around three characters and is about love and hate. It’s a story about how life has transcended overtime and there are things and emotions that still have carried over into the next life,” she said.
She added, “I will be seen in a negative role for the very first time. This time I thought about experimenting a bit where I make life difficult for the lead actors because I’m a very possessive person.
However, Asmita doesn’t associate with her character much, she said, “Honestly, I don’t identify with my character because she’s negative, but there are some possessive things that I could accept if I was in a relationship in real life too. I guess we all have little Trishala in us. It might not be that intense, but I guess we’re all possessive of the people we love. But that’s what made me sign up. My character graphic was what appealed to me.
She added, “Playing a lead role is a big responsibility, there’s a lot on your shoulders. But, this time around, I don’t feel any pressure because I’m enjoying my journey. As long as the three of us are enjoying the process, it’s gonna be fun.
Meanwhile, Asmita isn’t one to be affected by competition. “There is a lot of competition, but more than that there are a lot of opportunities. There is web, shows, festival films, regional films. The boundaries between all mediums are blurring and this gives a lot of opportunities. So, I wouldn’t call it a competition but an opportunity for the actors,” she concluded.
Smriti Kalra joins the cast of ‘Kaagaz 2’
Directed by VK Prakash, the film is a sequel to the 2021 film ‘Kaagaz’. It includes Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.
Smriti said, “I auditioned for the lead role in ‘Kaagaz 2’ and I insisted that I audition because with every audition you play a new character whether you get the role or not. And by playing different characters, you only sharpen your acting skills.
“So I auditioned and the moment I auditioned for it, I just knew that ‘Yeh main hi karungi’ (I’ll only do it). The director and the producer really loved my performance and as soon as they got saw the audition and met me, they locked me in for the part.
Smriti has acted in several shows including ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara’, ‘Suvreen Guggal’, ’12/24 Karol Bagh’ and she made her film debut with ‘Cash’.
The film tells the story of a man who is declared dead on paper and who fights with the law and society to prove his existence.
Sharing how different her role is going to be, she said, “I play the role of a modern girl. She expresses her thoughts in the right way. Part of me is definitely connected to the role I play in ‘Kaagaz 2. ‘.(IANS)

