Death of John Aniston: Death of John Aniston: the father of Jennifer Aniston, the actor dies at the age of 89. See what she said





Jennifer Aniston’s father, John Aniston, has died aged 89. Earlier Monday, the Friends actor shared the news by sharing a bunch of photos of his family on his Instagram account. Taking to the social media platform, the actor shared a heartbreaking message, writing, “Sweet dad John Anthony Aniston, you were one of the most beautiful humans I have ever known. I’m so grateful may you have soared through the skies in peace and without pain. And 11/11 no less!” “You always had perfect timing. This number will always have an even greater meaning for me, now I will love you until the end of time. Don’t forget to visit you,” the actor added.

As soon as the post hit Instagram, millions of fans expressed their grief over the loss of Jennifer. Meanwhile, model Helena Christensen was among the first to comment on the post. Helena wrote in the comments section, “He looks so wonderful, his eyes so tender and smiling, he sends you so much love.” Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands This Year Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands This Year Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas has launched her hair care brand Anomaly, in partnership with Maesa. Jennifer Lopez The singer-actress launched her skincare line, JLo Beauty, in early January. Toni Braxton The Grammy-winning singer launched her Nude Sugar skincare line for women of color this year. Jennifer Aniston The actress who gave us Rachel’s haircut has now launched her haircare brand LolaVie. Several fans and other stars also paid tribute to John Aniston. John Aniston appeared on Days Of Our Lives and was popularly known for his role as Victor Kiriakis. Earlier this year, John received the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented by John’s daughter, Jennifer, in June this year. Meanwhile, a pre-recorded speech played where Jennifer called the moment “really special”. For more than half a century, John has worked in television. The late actor appeared on shows such as The West Wing and Star Trek: Voyager. Apart from shows, John has also appeared in famous series, such as Gilmore Girls and Mad Men. FAQs: In which series did John Aniston work?

John Aniston has worked in series such as The West Wing and Star Trek: Voyager. The late veteran actor also appeared in Gilmore Girls and Mad Men in a cameo role. At what age did John Aniston die?

John Aniston has died aged 89.

Disclaimer Statement: This content is written by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/john-aniston-death-jennifer-anistons-father-actor-dies-at-age-of-89-see-what-she-said/articleshow/95516005.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos