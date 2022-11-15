Trevor Noah announces stand-up of the Record tour after departure from daily show





Trevor Noah is not taking time to move on The daily broadcast. The comedian and host will embark on a stand-up tour of 28 North American cities, a run announced as Off the Recordfrom January 2023 just over a month after his last appearance as the host of the Comedy Central show. The Off the Record The tour kicks off January 20 in Atlanta. Noah will make stops in Louisville, Baltimore, Austin, Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans, Richmond, Phoenix, Detroit, Chicago and other cities. He will spend a total of six nights at The Wilbur in Boston, three at New Yorks Beacon Theater and four at The Masonic in San Francisco. General Sale as the tour begins Friday, November 18 at 11 a.m. local time. I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back there I realized there was another part of my life there that I wanted to continue exploring, a Noah said in a statement about his departure from The daily show. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and doing shows. Trevor Noah Off the Record 2023 Tour Dates

January 20 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

February 10 Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

March 3 St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater

March 9 Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theater

March 24 Durham, NC @ DPAC

March 31 Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater

April 5 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 6 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 7 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 8 Medford, MA @ Knight Theater

April 10 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 11 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 12 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 13 Medford, MA @ Knight Theater

April 20 Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

April 27 Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 28 Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

April 29 Missoula, Montana @ Adams Center

May 4 Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater

May 5 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 10 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theater at the Old National Center

May 12 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

May 19 Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theater

May 26 Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

June 2 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

October 6 Richmond, Virginia @ Altria Theater

October 9 New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

October 10 New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

October 11 New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

October 20 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

October 26 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

November 1 Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

November 3 Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

November 9 Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater

November 13 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theater

November 14 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theater

November 30 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

December 1 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

December 2 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

December 3 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

