5 Bollywood movies you watch a lot with your kids this Diwas





Watch these 5 movies with your kids this Children’s Day! Children’s Day 2022 : Today (14 November) marks the birthday of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, affectionately known as Chacha Nehru for his immense popularity among children who also believed in the idea that children were the future of the nation. As schools, colleges and other educational institutions do their part to commemorate this special day, parents can also do their children’s day even more special by taking the time to watch movies based on kids today. It not only promotes quality family time, but also encourages children to instill the positive morals and values ​​of the movie. To make it easier for you, we’ve picked out some of the best movies you can watch with your kids, so just grab some blankets, pillows and some popcorn and sit down to watch them. 5 films on the occasion of Children’s Day. Stanley Ka Dabba (2011) Stanley Ka Dabba. Photo credit: Flickr The film revolves around the life of a fourth-grade student named Stanley by a khadous Hindi teacher infamous for his gluttony who is punished almost every day for not bringing his tiffin to school. A favorite among her peers as well as a Rosy Miss, who appreciates her original thinking and humor. However, things go awry when Stanley stops coming to school one day. Watch this tearful to know the reason. Chillar Party (2011) Chillar party. Photo credit: Flickr This fun yet moving film revolves around a group of children who go from hating dogs to getting people’s hearts hurt for their four-legged friend during a meltdown. An essential film for children and adults who love animals. Taare Zameen By (2007) Taare Zameen By. Photo credit: Flickr A young boy (Darsheel Safary) struggling with letters and words is a constant disappointment to the teachers at his school. Frustrated by endless complaints, his father sends him to boarding school where he meets an art teacher (Aamir Khan) who shapes and understands him like no other. Get ready to cry because this emotion connects with every person who looks at it. I am Kalam (2011) I am Kalam. Photo credit: Flickr A Hindi film made by non-governmental charity Smile Foundation, the story revolves around a little boy working in a dhabha who wishes to be like APJ Abdul Kalam and even names himself Kalam. His undying thirst for education as he fights through thick and thin makes for a beautiful film. Danak (2015) To install Dhanak. Photo credit: Flickr The film revolves around the story of a boy and a girl, siblings who are die-hard fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively. The young girl is not only her sister but also a guide who helps her visually impaired brother on his walks together. Determined to regain her sight before her ninth birthday, she comes across a poster of Shah Rukh Khan encouraging eye donations and she sees a ray of hope in his eyes. Watch the movie to find out if she is able to keep her promise or not. What movie will you watch with your kids on Children’s Day? Let us know @ZoomTv!

