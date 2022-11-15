Entertainment
Christina Applegate’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled as she makes first appearance since MS diagnosis – NBC Los Angeles
Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since announcing she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring her was unveiled on Monday.
“Holy shit, shit, shit!!!” Applegate tweeted on June 20, 2019, when the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that she was among the latest group to receive stars. “Children’s dream! Thank you so much! I was a tiny kid when I thought, wow that’s so cool! I’m so humbled and grateful!!!”
The ceremony comes three days before the release of the third and final season of “Dead To Me,” the Netflix dark comedy that earned Applegate two of its six Emmy nominations.
Applegate was joined at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 7007 Hollywood Blvd., across from the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, by Katey Sagal, who played her mother in “Married… with Children,” and David Faustino, who played his brother on the 1987-97 Fox comedy, Linda Cardellini, his co-star in “Dead To Me”, and Liz Feldman, his creator.
The star is adjacent to stars Sagal and Ed O’Neill, who played her father on “Married With Children.” It is the 2,740th since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.
The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame website, walkoffame.com.
Applegate was born on November 25, 1971, and made his television debut on the March 7, 1972, episode of the NBC daytime drama, “Days of Our Lives,” as the grandson of the character played by his mother, Nancy Priddy. Her next roles came in 1981 as a dancer in the movie “Beatlemania” and in an episode of the NBC Western drama “Father Murphy.”
Applegate’s first series was the 1985 Showtime comedy, “Washington,” playing the daughter of an idealistic new congressman (Thomas Callaway). Her first series on a major broadcast network was “Heart of the City,” an ABC crime drama that ran for 13 episodes in the 1986-87 season as the daughter of a police detective (Robert Desiderio) .
Applegate was cast later in 1987 in her most famous role, the sexy and sarcastic Kelly Bundy, after the actors who first played the Bundy children in the “Married…with Children” pilot, Tina Caspary and Hunter Carson, were dropped because the show’s producers were concerned about a lack of chemistry between them and O’Neill and Sagal.
Applegate recently told entertainment trade publication Variety that she initially declined to audition for the role.
“I was a lot more into drama, I wasn’t into comedy and I refused to audition for that. Refused!” Applegate told Variety. “I was a pissed off person. I wasn’t fun to be there! I wasn’t funny. They went ahead and shot the pilot down with two other Kellys and Buds. They weren’t at the height they wanted.
“They came back to me, and I said no. And they were like, ‘Can we just send you the pilot? And if you like, come and read with a few other kids?’ My mom and I were like, ucch! — like this. Literally, like we were, like, ‘Ucch, toilet humor!’ We were seriously snobby about it.”
Applegate returned to television in the season following the cancellation of “Married…with Children,” starring “Jesse” as a single mother raising her nine-year-old son (Eric Lloyd). The NBC comedy ran from 1998 to 2000.
Applegate received her first Emmy nomination and only win in 2003 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Rachel Green’s (Jennifer Aniston) younger sister in “Friends.”
Applegate reprized the role the following season, receiving another Emmy nomination in the category, but lost to Laura Linney, who won for her recurring role on the final season of the NBC comedy “Frasier” as an agent. matchmaker Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) falls in love.
Applegate received an Emmy-nominated Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for both seasons of the 2007-09 ABC comedy, “Samantha Who?” discovers that she was not a particularly honest, generous, or loving person and is forced to struggle against her desire to be good and the temptation to not be.
Other Applegate honors include Best Actress in a Music Tony nomination as taxi dancer Charity Hope Valentine in the 2005 revival of “Sweet Charity.”
Applegate’s film credits include “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and its sequel, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”; “Bad Moms”; “The Sweetest Thing”; “Hall Pass” and “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead”.
Applegate announced on August 9, 2021 that she had been diagnosed a few months earlier with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that disrupts communication between the brain and the body.
“Being technically disabled is what it is,” Applegate tweeted on Oct. 27, 2021. “Didn’t know what MS was until I had it. My life is changed forever.”
Kelly Clarkson is the latest recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Access Hollywood caught up with the music superstar after the ceremony, and she shared what it was like celebrating the honor with her kids there to see it.
|
