Amazon launches Sports Talk on Prime Video to give sports fans 12 hours of daily live content • TechCrunch





Today, Amazon Prime Video announced the launch of talk about sports, a daily live programming block dedicated to 12 hours of sports content. Airing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video, viewers in the United States can access seven new shows on Sports Talk without a Prime subscription. It will also be available on Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming TV service, Freevee, and Amazon’s live radio app, Amp. Amazon has partnered with a production company Embassy Row to bring a programming block that can be an always-on sports destination for customers, the company wrote in its announcement. New shows include Hello Sports Talk, which is hosted by sportscasters Madelyn Burke and Ben Lyons, as well as a guest host that rotates weekly; The Cari Champion Show, with former ESPN presenter Cari Champion; Game Breakers, with writers and actors Eitan Levine and Drexton Clemons; From Master T’s desk, with Bleacher Reports Master Tesfatsion; and The Power Hour, with commentator and former tennis player Rennae Stubbs. There will also be The Greatest Hour of All Time, a replay of the day’s best hour of programming, and The Backup Plan, with hosts Hana Ostapchuk and Jason Spells bringing viewers the highlights. The entire 12-hour programming block will be rebroadcast daily from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. ET. Episodes from the previous week will air throughout the weekend. As Amazon tries to position itself as the go-to source for live sports streaming, the new shows will join the thousands of live sporting events streamed each year on Prime Video, including Thursday Night Football, which premiered its first exclusive game in September with 15.3 million viewers. The streaming service also introduced a new interface in July that included a dedicated sports tab for live sports, replays and highlights.

