Top 6 New Bollywood Trends November 14, 2022





1. List of the best Bollywood movies to watch with your kids THIS CHILDREN’S DAY

Children’s Day is celebrated across the country today. In addition to celebrating our children, nephews and nieces today, we were all children once. We all had a beautiful childhood and full of memories that will remain forever engraved in our memories. Being in the children’s stage is the best because we learn so much and are loved so much. Today, you can watch these Bollywood movies to reminisce about your childhood or watch them with your little ones. Read more 2. “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” will be released on April 28, 2023, reveals Karan Johar

“It’s time again – to snuggle up with family and friends, buy some popcorn, and watch the love and fun unfold on the big screen. We’re overwhelmed and eager to finally inform… Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani hits cinemas on April 28, 2023, he added. Read more 3. Brahmastra 2: Will Ranbir Kapoor play Dev alongside Deepika Padukone rather than Ranveer Singh, Yash or Hrithik Roshan?

Deepika Padukone plays Amrita, the mother of Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shiva in Brahmastra 2, and Jal Astra, the main character. And now that audiences have watched Deepika in Brahmastra, which is currently airing on OTT, there is great speculation as to why she only admitted to playing Ranbir’s mother and refused to romance another actor. Read more 4. Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ became a major pick-up point on its second day of opening. Read here!

Sooraj Barjatya’s “Uunchai” received tremendous response from the audience and raked in a good sum on its opening day alone. The film earned Rs 1.81 crores on its opening day and Rs 3.60 crores on its second day. The film received a big spike on its second-day broadcast. The film soared 100% on Saturday. Read more 5. Sharvari Wagh goes BOLD in this black cutout dress for the GQ India Awards

She has kept the fashion police on their toes ever since she entered Bollywood. She’s a true diva, from her extravagant red carpet performances to her understated airport attire. We often swoon over Sharvari Wagh’s impeccable fashion sense. The actor favors maintaining a classy and cozy atmosphere. The actor raises the fashion standard to be achieved with his gorgeous costumes. She is once again making a strong statement as she makes a bold choice for the GQ India Awards. Read more 6. Govinda Naam Mera: KJo reunites Kira and Vicky Are you ready to see this pair on screen again?

The film tells a unique story, according to Kiara Advani, who spoke about the pic. “The Govinda Naam Mera movie is distinctive. It’s kind of weird. I always try to identify which genre it belongs to because it’s so unique. I was thrilled to step into that world. With the movie, we experienced differently. The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star said in an interview with PTI: “I hope people find this as intriguing as we do. Read more

