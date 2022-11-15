John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89





Longtime actor John Aniston – days of our lives icon, and Jennifer Aniston’s father – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston herself made the announcement in a social media post, writing, “Dear Daddy…⁣ John Anthony Aniston…You were one of the most beautiful humans I’ve ever known. I am so thankful that you soared to the heavens in peace – and without pain. And 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. This number will always hold even greater meaning to me now 🕊️I t ‘ll love until the end of time💔⁣ Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️”. The photo gallery Aniston attached to the post showed her with her father over the years, from a photo of John holding her as a baby, then her with him as a child, then an adult, to the era of life (the 90s/00s) when they were both working in Hollywood. It’s a touching tribute from child to parent and highlights just how close Jennifer Aniston and her father were (in case you didn’t know). While his daughter has certainly achieved greater fame and prominence in the industry (as a parent would hope), John Aniston has had a busy career of his own. Born in Greece in 1933, Aniston’s family moved from Europe to America when he was just two years old (and World War II was on the horizon), settling outside the Philadelphia area to Chester, Pennsylvania. Aniston reportedly works at her family’s restaurant and attends Penn State, where he majored in theater arts. He left university and served in the navy (Panama region) before serving in the reserves. In 1962, when she was about to turn thirty, Aniston burst into acting. While taking small roles in famous shows like Mission: Impossible, Kojak, and aerial wolfAniston has found a path playing sitcom and soap opera roles. Love of life, Look for tomorrow, this girl, and other shows eventually led him to days of our lives, his longest and best-known career role. Aniston first appeared on Days in 1970 as a character (Eric Richards); he was brought back in ‘1985 and recast as Victor Kiriakis, a ruthless Greek gangster and businessman. Aniston would continue to play the role until her death. He would also appear in many other sitcoms and genre shows, including Cold Case, Mad Men and Star Trek: Voyager. John Aniston received the lifetime achievement honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards this year, for starring in more than 3,700 episodes of Days of our Lives. A timely and just tribute. RIP John Aniston. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this time of bereavement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbook.com/irl/news/john-aniston-dead-death-obituary-actor-father-jennifer-aniston-days-our-lives/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos