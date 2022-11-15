Dolphin Entertainment Adds Influencer Marketing Powerhouse Socialyte | Company

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) has incorporated leading influencer marketing agency Socialyte into its family of top entertainment marketing agencies. New York-based Socialyte joins Los Angeles-based influencer marketing agency Be Social as part of Dolphin, alongside leading entertainment PR firms 42West, Shore Fire Media and The Door, and the creative agency Viewpoint.

Launched in 2011, Socialyte is an influencer marketing powerhouse, with teams in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Nashville representing some of the most sought-after creators, from digital-only talent to celebrity talent. Socialyte has a client list of over 125 market-leading influencers, including Jana Kramer, Lauren Bushnell Lane, Catt Sadler, Mary Fitzgerald, and Wendy Nguyen of Wendy’s Lookbook, to name a few. Socialyte secures thousands of talent campaigns each year with leading brands like Amazon, American Express, Bose, Cartier, Dyson, Honest, Olay, Target and more.

Lytehouse, Socialyte’s sister agency, represents some of the world’s most iconic brands, providing the full spectrum of influencer campaign services, from strategy and casting, to execution and delivery, with in-depth analyzes and reports. The company delivers hundreds of campaigns a year, with current and recent clients including Airbnb, Amazon, American Express, Ann Taylor, Armani Beauty, Audi, Boll & Branch, Clarisonic, Conde Nast, Etsy, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Michael Kors, Nutribullet, Perrier, Prada, Ralph Lauren and W Hotels.

“Socialyte’s customer list speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to welcome the company to the Dolphin family,” said Bill O’Dowd, CEO of Dolphin. “Led by an absolutely terrific management team with deep industry experience, Socialyte has an excellent reputation for top-notch customer service. From Socialyte’s base in New York and Be Social’s base in Los Angeles, we believe we have established the absolute bi-coastal market leader in influencer marketing.”

“Influencer marketing is a high growth area for the industry in general, and for Dolphin in particular,” O’Dowd continued. “We now have enormous scale in this incredibly fast growing vertical, which offers clients a greater choice of influencer partners, unparalleled expertise in the fashion, beauty, lifestyle and entertainment industries , and the ability to expand rapidly into new platforms and influencer groups through a dynamic and evolving marketplace.”

Evan Luzzatto, President of Socialyte, adds, “The group of marketing companies that Dolphin has under one roof is amazing, each a leader in their respective industry. The depth and breadth of their relationships in all major areas of lifestyle and entertainment is unparalleled. We ultimately decided to join Dolphin because we know it will unlock the greatest potential for Socialyte and Lytehouse, for the benefit of the creators we represent, as well as our big-name brand clients. For more than a decade, Socialyte’s work has helped shape influencer marketing, and the global creator ecosystem. This partnership will allow us to shape the industry for many, many years to come.”

Socialyte will work alongside new sister agency Be Social, a leading, full-fledged influencer marketing agency based in Los Angeles. Be Social manages nearly 100 top creators, including Remi Ishizuka, Becca Tilley, Witney Carson, Christine Le, and The LadyGang, and runs influencer campaigns for a variety of top brands, including Canva and Lulu’s. Together, Be Social + Socialyte represent over 200 talented creators with hundreds of millions of social media followers. Socialyte and Be Social operating under one roof immediately create a bi-coastal combination unmatched within the influencer marketing industry.

By joining Dolphin’s super group of entertainment marketing agencies, Socialyte now has access to the resources and connections of leading PR firms 42West (film + TV), Shore Fire Media (music) and The Door (food, hotel and consumer), as well as award-winning creative agency Viewpoint. Together, the Dolphin companies represent over 1,000 clients, including global celebrities, feature films, TV series, streaming services, musicians, venues, festivals, video game publishers, teams and leagues from eSports, culinary celebrities, hotels, toy companies, consumer brands and Web3 Projects, plus award campaigns for nominees in over 100 Oscar, Emmy and Grammy categories in 2022 alone .

“I’m beyond thrilled to work alongside the incredible companies at Dolphin Entertainment, including Ali and the team at Be Social, and the best PR firms in the entertainment industry,” said Socialyte President, Sarah Boyd. “Not only will the synergies between our businesses enable us and our customers to continue our success, but with the power of the entire Dolphin team behind us, we can now better bring the unlimited creative ideas and ambition to life. of our talents.”

Socialyte and its team of 40 employees will continue to operate under their own name from Dolphin’s offices in New York and Los Angeles, with Sarah Boyd remaining as CEO, and its entire management team and staff welcomed. in the Dolphin family of agencies. Additionally, Socialyte Chairman Evan Luzzatto will continue to advise Dolphin CEO Bill O’Dowd.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal counsel to Dolphin Entertainment. FTI advised Socialyte on the transaction, and Rooney Nimmo served as legal counsel to Socialyte.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment production and marketing company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and advertising services to many leading brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been named Observer’s newest “Power 50” PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin’s legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O’Dowd, has produced several award-winning feature films and digital series, and recently entered into a multi-year deal with IMAX to co-produce feature-length documentaries . In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on the development and commercialization of blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for current clients. and future, as well as investments in owned projects. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

About Socialyte

Socialyte is a digital influencer and celebrity management agency that has been at the forefront of influencer management since its inception in 2011. Socialyte exclusively represents over 100 sought-after creators, from digital-only talent to celebrity talent, facilitating sponsorships, brand licensing, and a creative strategy to build influencer partnerships in the digital space. Lytehouse is a full-service creative influencer marketing agency that helps brands meet and exceed their business goals through the power of digital influence. Comprised of casting directors, talent strategists, brand partnership managers and leading creative producers, Lytehouse works with brand partners at every stage of the influencer marketing campaign process to provide digital strategy to 360 degrees that achieves brand goals.

