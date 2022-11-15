Bollywood crew cancel filming due to ‘misconduct’ by officials in Kashmir





At a time when the government of Jammu and Kashmir is working hard to reclaim Bollywood filming units, a film crew canceled their shoot at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg after allegations of misconduct by from officials. Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) CEO and other staff exhibited ‘unruly behavior’ on set and filming had to be cancelled, says Star Fortune Movies executive producer Anupam Malik . The film crew was in Gulmarg to shoot a song on November 7, having obtained clearance from Deputy Commissioner Baramulla. Our executive producer had informed the CEO of the GDA office via WhatsApp and email on November 4 that we had to shoot in Gulmarg on November 7 as we didn’t want to miss featuring the snowfall in the film. he declares. However, upon arriving at Gulmarg, the CEO and his officials told the crew that we could not fire until they got their permission. The official told us to stop firing or he would file an FIR against our crew. After making us wait for the day, we were told to pay a government receipt (GR) of Rs 10,000 in the evening and proceed with the filming. But everything was dark and there was no light. We decided to cancel filming in Kashmir and go back, Malik said. He claimed that they have three ongoing projects for Kashmir but will not return to film here again. However, GDA CEO Ghulam Jeelani Zargar dismissed the allegation. The film unit was filming without permission. According to the standards, they must first seek permission from the GDAs to shoot at Gulmarg after obtaining permission from DC Baramullas. They had clearance to shoot from Nov. 10 but were shooting on Nov. 7, he said. To appeal to Bollywood filmmakers and bring the golden age back to the big screen, the state government last August launched Film Policy-2021 in Srinagar in the presence of actor Aamir Khan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and the Mahaveer Jain producer. Due to its natural beauty, Kashmir was an integral part of Bollywood films until militancy erupted in the late 1980s, after which films lost their connection to the valley. However, as the situation improved over the years, Bollywood once again returned to its prime locations in Kashmir. Legendary Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra shot his last movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Kashmir in 2012. However, the civil unrest that erupted in the valley after the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burrhan Wani in July 2016, not only caused the arrival of tourists to Kashmir to plummet, but Bollywood crews also avoided the valley. The J&K government believes that the return of Bollywood to Kashmir will encourage tourism and send a message of peace to the union territory, especially to the valley.

