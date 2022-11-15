Entertainment
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, actress married to California governor, breaks down in tears during Harvey Weinstein sex crimes trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actress married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, broke down in tears Monday at Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes trial, where she is testifying as one of the accusing disgraced film producers.
Siebel Newsom, known in the Los Angeles courtroom as Jane Doe #4 but identified by her real name to NBC News, said she first met Weinstein at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2005, when she was an actress with a few film and TV credits to her name. (NBC News does not name victims of sexual assault unless they have identified themselves publicly.)
She said Weinstein approached her in a hotel and other people backed away as if the Red Sea was parting, I don’t know if it was deference or fear. She said he wanted to know who she was and why she was there, recalling that she felt intimidated and flattered.
Weinstein asked to meet with her later, and she agreed in part because she felt there was genuine interest in talking about my work, she said. When they met in a hotel bar, she testified, Weinstein was really focused on telling me that I was special and that I was different.
Siebel Newsom broke down in tears on the witness stand when prosecutors asked her if she had seen Weinstein in the courtroom. She said yes and went on to say that he was wearing a blue suit and tie and looking at me.
Weinstein goes on trial five years later The New York Times and the new yorker explosive first investigations published into allegations of a model of sexual misconduct. The stories have inspired a broader consideration of abuses of power in entertainment and other high-profile industries.
In an essay for HuffPost published a day after The New York Times published its first exhibits, Siebel Newsom accused Weinstein of aggressive advances but did not provide more specific details.
Weinstein, who once ruled Hollywood as a powerful movie producer before becoming a focal point of the #MeToo movement, is charged with 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty.
He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction in New York, the former home of his former studio, The Weinstein Company.
Prosecutors have charged Weinstein with sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents from 2004 to 2013. The trial involves four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault. Women will be identified during the procedure as Jane Does 1 to 5.
The trial in Los Angeles took on higher stakes for prosecutors this summer after the New York State Court of Appeals agreed in August to allow Weinstein to appeal his conviction for third-degree rape and criminal sexual act in the first degree. .
If New York’s conviction is upheld, Weinstein would serve the remainder of his 23-year sentence. If overthrown, his fate will depend on the outcome of his trial in Los Angeles. If convicted in Los Angeles, he faces life in prison in California.
It was unclear whether Weinstein’s lawyers would call him to testify. He is not represented by the legal team that led his defense in New York, where the trial revolved around allegations by former aspiring actress Jessica Mann and former Project Runway model Mimi Haley.
In the case of Jane Doe #4, he is charged with forced oral copulation and forced rape from September 1, 2004 to September 30, 2005, according to court documents.
In the 1990s and 2000s, Weinstein and his younger brother, Bob, were movie titans, producing seminal independent films like Pulp Fiction and distributing the Oscar-winning dramas The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love and The Kings Speech.
Weinstein presented himself as a pugnacious kingmaker. He fought with the directors, broke into the editing rooms and campaigned for the Oscars with ruthless zeal. In a city that revolves around big egos, Weinsteins towered over the competition.
His reign collapsed in October 2017 after women began recording stories of sexual abuse. In total, more than 100 women have come forward with allegations dating back decades.
He denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
The journalistic investigation into Weinstein’s behavior is the subject of a film that will be released midway through the trial on Friday. She Said chronicles the work of two New York Times reporters played by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. (The film will be released by Universal Pictures, a unit of NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.)
Weinstein’s lawyers, arguing that publicizing the film would prejudice the jury against their client, requested a delayed start to the trial. The judge rejected the offer.
Diana Darsrath contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jennifer-siebel-newsom-actor-married-california-governor-breaks-tears-rcna57138
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jennifer Siebel Newsom, actress married to California governor, breaks down in tears during Harvey Weinstein sex crimes trial
- Fashion is the final frontier in the new Kickstarter spacesuit campaign
- ‘Naa vo T20 team me hai, naa ODI me’: Sehwag wants comeback star youngster | Cricket
- Moment of the first lady falling, slipping on the steps of the plane Here is the last condition of Iriana Joko Widodo!
- Bollywood crew cancel filming due to ‘misconduct’ by officials in Kashmir
- Google Brings Material You Style Color Themes to Desktop Chrome
- Imran Khan again targets Pakistani army, accuses it of weakening independent institutions
- Here’s Proof Donald Trump Doesn’t Really Care About the Republican Party
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he will give away his wealth
- Latest political news: Union leader calls in new ethics counselor to help tackle ‘toxic work culture’ in Whitehall | Political news
- Dolphin Entertainment Adds Influencer Marketing Powerhouse Socialyte | Company