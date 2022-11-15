Jennifer Siebel Newsom, actress married to California governor, breaks down in tears during Harvey Weinstein sex crimes trial

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actress married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, broke down in tears Monday at Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes trial, where she is testifying as one of the accusing disgraced film producers.

Siebel Newsom, known in the Los Angeles courtroom as Jane Doe #4 but identified by her real name to NBC News, said she first met Weinstein at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2005, when she was an actress with a few film and TV credits to her name. (NBC News does not name victims of sexual assault unless they have identified themselves publicly.)

She said Weinstein approached her in a hotel and other people backed away as if the Red Sea was parting, I don’t know if it was deference or fear. She said he wanted to know who she was and why she was there, recalling that she felt intimidated and flattered.

Weinstein asked to meet with her later, and she agreed in part because she felt there was genuine interest in talking about my work, she said. When they met in a hotel bar, she testified, Weinstein was really focused on telling me that I was special and that I was different.

Siebel Newsom broke down in tears on the witness stand when prosecutors asked her if she had seen Weinstein in the courtroom. She said yes and went on to say that he was wearing a blue suit and tie and looking at me.

Weinstein goes on trial five years later The New York Times and the new yorker explosive first investigations published into allegations of a model of sexual misconduct. The stories have inspired a broader consideration of abuses of power in entertainment and other high-profile industries.

In an essay for HuffPost published a day after The New York Times published its first exhibits, Siebel Newsom accused Weinstein of aggressive advances but did not provide more specific details.

Weinstein, who once ruled Hollywood as a powerful movie producer before becoming a focal point of the #MeToo movement, is charged with 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty.

Harvey Weinstein appears in Los Angeles court on October 4. Etienne Laurent / Swimming pool via AFP – Getty Images file

He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction in New York, the former home of his former studio, The Weinstein Company.

Prosecutors have charged Weinstein with sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents from 2004 to 2013. The trial involves four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault. Women will be identified during the procedure as Jane Does 1 to 5.

The trial in Los Angeles took on higher stakes for prosecutors this summer after the New York State Court of Appeals agreed in August to allow Weinstein to appeal his conviction for third-degree rape and criminal sexual act in the first degree. .

If New York’s conviction is upheld, Weinstein would serve the remainder of his 23-year sentence. If overthrown, his fate will depend on the outcome of his trial in Los Angeles. If convicted in Los Angeles, he faces life in prison in California.

It was unclear whether Weinstein’s lawyers would call him to testify. He is not represented by the legal team that led his defense in New York, where the trial revolved around allegations by former aspiring actress Jessica Mann and former Project Runway model Mimi Haley.

In the case of Jane Doe #4, he is charged with forced oral copulation and forced rape from September 1, 2004 to September 30, 2005, according to court documents.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Weinstein and his younger brother, Bob, were movie titans, producing seminal independent films like Pulp Fiction and distributing the Oscar-winning dramas The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love and The Kings Speech.

Weinstein presented himself as a pugnacious kingmaker. He fought with the directors, broke into the editing rooms and campaigned for the Oscars with ruthless zeal. In a city that revolves around big egos, Weinsteins towered over the competition.

His reign collapsed in October 2017 after women began recording stories of sexual abuse. In total, more than 100 women have come forward with allegations dating back decades.

He denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The journalistic investigation into Weinstein’s behavior is the subject of a film that will be released midway through the trial on Friday. She Said chronicles the work of two New York Times reporters played by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. (The film will be released by Universal Pictures, a unit of NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Weinstein’s lawyers, arguing that publicizing the film would prejudice the jury against their client, requested a delayed start to the trial. The judge rejected the offer.