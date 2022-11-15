Christina Applegate jokes about MS at Walk of Fame ceremony

Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And it’s been a long time for the Dead to Me actor.

Life began as a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this same street, in this same theater [Graumans Chinese Theatre]looking at these [stars], she said on Monday. Who are these people? What did they do? Did they do anything right? Did they do something wrong? Anyway, I want one.

Decades after making her TV debut in Days of Our Lives in the 70s and then winning over audiences as Kelly Bundy in Married… With Children in the 80s, Applegate said the star-studded ceremony Monday meant more to me than you might imagine.

Presented by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the event for the Up All Night actor was supposed to take place two years ago. But like everything else in 2020, his Walk of Fame celebration has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Applegate has gone public with major changes in her personal life.

In August 2021, the 50-year-old Emmy-winning actress announced that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, stating in a tweet that she faces a difficult road. Applegate has kept a low profile since then, but in October she tweeted that she had a very important ceremony coming up.

This will be my first outing since my MS diagnosis. Canes are part of my new normal now, she said, sharing a photo of several canes. Stay tuned to see who makes the cut for a week of stuff.

On Monday, the Emmy winner accessorized her black pantsuit with a clear and black crystal cane. In her first new normal appearance, Applegate found support in her mother from Married… with children, Katey Sagal, who clung to her as she spoke to dozens of loyal viewers and passers-by. ‘Hollywood. Barefoot.

Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Didn’t you notice? Applegate cheekily recalled the audience gathered around his star at 7007 Hollywood Blvd. I don’t even wear shoes. Either way, you’re supposed to laugh about it.

At the request of security guards, curious onlookers, including Mickey Mouse and Wonder Woman impersonators, crowded into the entrance of the La La Land gift shop to catch a glimpse of the TV star. Pedestrians crossed Hollywood Boulevard and tour buses slowly crept in to do the same.

Christina Applegate, center, poses with Married… with Children co-stars David Faustino, left, and Katey Sagal for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

Monday’s event marked not just one reunion for Applegate, but two. Married with Children co-stars Sagal and David Faustino and Dead to Me collaborators Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman helped celebrate his Hollywood landmark.

His married colleagues… with children kicked off the tributes.

Christina and I are truly like brother and sister, even to this day, said Faustino, who played Applegates on-screen brother Bud Bundy in the 80s sitcom. of casting…however, Christina’s fearlessness was a big part of that learning curve.

Faustino remembered the trips he took with the Samantha Who? star and shared how she introduced me to my spiritual community, which helped me move from negative to positive and helped transform my life.

Rebel star Sagal has praised his former co-star You’re So Famous for his strength, courage and perseverance.

I’ve seen you the high peaks of love and huge success, coupled with extreme challenges, but you came with those shoulders and you carry the weight and you bend and you don’t break, Sagal said.

Then there was the Dead to Me team.

For Feldman, Applegate is a fierce mother, both on and off screen.

A lioness for her team, her fellow actors and for her showrunner. A den for all of us, someone willing to draw on their enormous strength to put in the work but always listening to everyone involved, she said. What more could you want.

Days before the final season of Dead to Me drops on Netflix on Thursday, Cardellini channeled Judy and Jens’ ride-or-die spirit into his tribute to the Tony nominee.

If you are lucky enough to have her in your life, you know you are endlessly supported. And that she will do everything in her power for you, Cardellini said.

Christina Applegate, center, poses with her Dead to Me cast members Liz Feldman, left, and Linda Cardellini during Monday’s ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

Also in the audience were actors Selma Blair and Amanda Bearse, the latter being another of Applegates’ former Married… with Children co-stars. They sat alongside the Applegates team and loved ones in an enclosed section of the sidewalk.

Among the Applegates fans who attended the ceremony, Alex Dwyer arrived wearing a Married with Children shirt. The Studio City resident joined Dead to Me stalwarts Kirsten Straccamoro and Kallie Larsen in celebrating the big Applegates moment.

I can not go there. It’s like not going to my son’s baseball game, Straccamoro, who was from New Hampshire, told The Times on Monday.

The trio were already familiar with Applegates’ roles in The Sweetest Thing and Anchorman films and the sitcom Friends, but said they were most struck by the actors’ performance on Dead to Me.

Linda Cardellini, left, and Christina Applegate star in Netflix’s Dead to Me. (Said Adyani/Netflix)

She cries one minute and is so funny the next. She just has, I think, the best comedic timing in the business, Dwyer said. I think he’s the funniest person.

Applegate fans said they were truly proud of the actress for her Hollywood landmark, especially given her diagnosis.

I’m also disabled and sometimes have trouble getting out and doing things,” Larsen said. And also my mother was just diagnosed with ALS, which is also a motor neurone [disease] … It’s just nice to see her accept this incredible honor for something so historic.

It will always be on the Walk of Fame, everyone will walk past it and see it, people will spill their coffee on it, but it’s there and it’s literally cemented as part of that history.