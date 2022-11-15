Colonial Downs sale to Kentucky Derby owner complete





NEW KENT – The sale of the Colonial Downs racecourse to the owner of the famous Kentucky Derbys horse racing center has been finalized. Acquisition by Churchill Downs Inc. includes New Kent Racecourse and six Rosies Gaming Emporium locations, including those in New Kent County and Hampton, as part of $2.75 billion deal with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, according to a recent announcement. The deal, first announced in February, was completed on November 1. Churchill Downs has received licensing approvals from the Virginia Racing Commission, New York State Gaming Commission and Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, the company said. The completion of the agreement marks an important moment in the evolution of Churchill Downs Incorporated, said Bill Carstanjen, chief executive of Churchill Downs, in the announcement. This transaction significantly expands our geographic footprint to Iowa, New York and Virginia, introducing a very unique set of assets and attractive organic growth opportunities for our company. We are delighted to welcome the teams from each of these well-established properties to Churchill Downs Incorporated. Ron Stiers, who sits on the New Kent County Board of Supervisors, said the board hopes to meet with company executives in a few weeks to discuss their short and long-term goals for Colonial Downs. Stiers said the county’s relationship with the racetrack is not expected to change. Churchill Downs will also acquire the Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, New York, and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa. Colonial Downs in New Kent County (Amy Jo Martin) In addition to New Kent and Hampton, the six Rosies Gaming Emporiums are located in Collinsville, Dumfries, Richmond and Vinton and include approximately 2,700 historic slot-type racing machines, or HRMS. As part of the acquisition, Churchill Downs is granted development rights to five additional entertainment venues in Virginia with collectively up to approximately 2,300 additional HRMs. A Rosies in Emporia, located along I-95, and a gaming complex in Dumfries are expected to open sometime next year, according to a press release. The sale also includes the rights to develop, in partnership with Maryland-based Urban One, a $556 million casino and resort in Richmond. Colonial Downs opened in 1997, but stopped horse racing in 2014 following disputes between previous owners and the Virginia Horsemens Benevolent and Protection Association. Peninsula Pacific Entertainment restarted Colonial Downs horse racing in 2019. In September, Virginia Derby Day set record numbers for the racetrack. The recent racing season brought in a total of $74.94 million, a daily average of $2.88 million. That was up 29% from last season and the highest since the track reopened. The success of the racetracks has helped boost tourism in New Kent County, the regional tourism manager for Richmond said last month. Colonial Downs contributed to a 40% increase in visitor spending last year compared to 2020 figures. Peninsula Pacific Entertainment said the sale would not affect day-to-day operations or Colonial Downs employees and customers. Amy Jo Martin contributed reporting for this story. Kim O’Brien Root, [email protected]

