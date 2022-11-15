Christina Applegate makes her first public appearance with MS Diagnosis





Christina Applegate attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Nov. 14, which notably marked the Emmy winner’s first public appearance since coming out with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in the spring of 2021. Applegate was originally scheduled to receive his star on the Walk of Fame in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the ceremony. She announced her MS diagnosis on Twitter in 2021 amid production on the third and final season of her Netflix comedy “Dead to Me.” Prior to the Applegate appearance, she was honored at the Walk of Fame ceremony by her “Married…with Children” co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino. Sagal choked up when she told Applegate, “You’re not alone. We are all here. Applegate “Dead to Me” co-star Linda Cardellini and designer Liz Feldman were also on hand to pay tribute to Applegate. Applegate took to the podium at the Walk of Fame ceremony assisted by Sagal, who remained on stage with her during her speech. Applegate broke down in tears while talking about her daughter and thanking her for supporting her through her MS diagnosis. “The most important person in the world is my daughter,” Applegate said. “You are so much more than you think. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I am blessed every day that I can wake up and take you to school…thank you for supporting me through everything that. Applegate called his fans in attendance “magnificent” and added, “All of you. I love you [all] so many.” In an interview with Variety ahead of the Walk of Fame ceremony, Applegate said filming the final season of “Dead to Me” while battling MS was “difficult as you might think.” The actor had to use a wheelchair to get to the set. “I was diagnosed while we were working,” Applegate said. “I had to call everyone and say, ‘I have multiple sclerosis. Like, what the fuck! And then it was kind of a learning curve – we were learning all – what I was going to be able to do. “Dead to Me” Season 3 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix, and it will be Applegate’s first new project released after its MS announcement. “People are going to see me for the first time as a person with a disability, and it’s very difficult,” Applegate said. Variety about the show’s debut and first public appearances, which is also set to include the November 15 premiere of “Dead to Me” Applegate teased his public appearances in a viral Twitter post posted last month. The actor put up a photo of different canes she planned to use on red carpets. “This will be my first outing since being diagnosed with MS,” Applegate wrote on Twitter at the time. “Walking poles are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see who makes the cut for a week of stuff. Watch the full Applegate Walk of Fame ceremony in the video below. Christina Applegate thanks her daughter for her support as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: “Thank you for standing by my side through it all. Oh, by the way, I have a disease. You don’t have noticed? I’m not even wearing shoes!” https://t.co/YpWGxW0eDu pic.twitter.com/EZSJBGeMHm — Variety (@Variety) November 14, 2022

