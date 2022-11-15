Apple TV Plus picks up Seth Rogen’s Hollywood comedy series





Seth Rogen Photo : Cindy Ord ( Getty Images ) In a curiously meta move reminiscent of Netflix is ​​making a sitcom about the latest Blockbuster, Apple TV+ has won the rights to a new comedy series from Seth Rogen about a former Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it’s increasingly difficult for art and business to live together. Again: Apple does it. The company that only (relatively) recently entered the streaming game and is very not a legacy Hollywood film studio, but certainly has some experience finding a way for art and commerce to live together as they make movies and TV shows and sell movies and TV shows. But whatever, Deadline said the The untitled show will star and will be produced, directed and co-written by Seth Rogen, with fellow writers being Rogens’ longtime producing partner Evan Goldberg and Veeps Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory. imagined something like mythical quest but about a movie studio, but it’s hard to guess what the tone will be until Apple releases more information. After all, Rogen and Goldberg are also behind The boys and sausage party (more the next sausage party TV show), both of which are quite different despite being (at least partially) comedies. Either way, this will be good news for Seth Rogen for big Seth Rogen fans, because he’s going to be everywhere. Plus, it means having more Seth Rogen on TV, which has been his novelty for the past few years. Last year he played Santa Claus on HBO Maxs. Santa Claus Inc.and this year he appeared in (and produced) Pam and Tommy. As for movies, he’s in Steven Spielbergs The Fabelmans and did the voice of Donkey Kong in The movie Super Mario Bros..

