GRiZMAS 2022 announces 12 days of events – Macomb Daily





A metro area holiday tradition continues next month as local electronic music star GRiZ brings back its 12 Days of GRiZMAS festival for a ninth year. Southfield native and Birmingham Groves alumnus (real name Grant Kwiecinski) has planned a dozen events starting Nov. 29, when he opens the GRiZMAS Workshop store in downtown Detroit’s Capitol Park in through a pair of concerts on December 9 and 10 at the Masonic Temple. In between, there will be a variety of activities, including a Charity Jam at the El Club, ice and roller skating nights, yoga and what’s billed as a mystery party on December 2. “It changes and becomes more purposeful over the years,” said GRIZ, who received a Spirit of Detroit award for his efforts, ahead of GRiZMAS 2021. “Mission has been a constant. We are focused on being a micro-movement and hopefully creating waves in the ocean. We’re trying to make it a ripple effect and hopefully we can reach as many people as possible and inspire them to do something that can maybe move things forward. Since 2014, GRiZMAS has raised over $500,000 for youth music education. Proceeds currently go to Seven Mile Music, which offers after-school and summer programs to connect young people to music and technology. The Atelier will also collect coats and toys for Saint-Vincent de Paul and will sell a GRiZMAS 2022 Roasting coffee. More information and updates can be found via 12joursdegrizmas.com. The full program of events includes: 29/11 Tuesday Inauguration of the GRiZMAS Workshop Charity Store

11/30 Wednesday Painting with a SMILE: Guided by Philliip Simpson at Big Pink

12/1 Thursday Deluxx Karaoke at Deluxx Fluxx

12/2 Friday Mystery Party

12/3 Durfee Primary School Saturday Charity Dodgeball Tournament

12/4 Sunday Community Yoga in the Fountain Ballroom at the Masonic Temple

12/5 Monday Charity Jam with GRiZ & Friends at El Club

12/6 Tuesday Community Ice Skating at Campus Martius

12/7 Wednesday Local Mic Night at the Willis Show Bar

12/8 Thursday Roller Skating in Bonaventure

12/9 Friday GRiZMAS Night 1 at the Masonic Temple

12/10 Saturday GRiZMAS Night 2 at the Masonic Temple The pandemic has forced the ‘Hamilton’ actor to wait for his turn in the title role Bruce Springsteen covers Motown favorites on his new album Royal Oak native Dean Fertita makes his own musical statement again

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2022/11/14/grizmas-2022-announces-12-days-of-events/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos