Christina Applegate leans on TV mom Katey Sagal at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony 1 year after MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate has been honored for her talent and bravery as she reclaimed her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The dead to me star, making her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, made her cane debut at Monday’s event but relied on it Married with children TV mom Katey Sagal, who helped Applegate to the podium and physically supported her during her speech. She attended the event without shoes to be more comfortable.
“I can’t stay up for too long, so I’m going to thank the people I really have to thank,” Applegate, 50, said at first. As for Sagal’s presence, Applegate said Sagal was “just going to be there” to keep her steady, joking that it was “for Katey to fly”. [my] thunder.”
Applegate also known for the Presenter movies and tv shows Jesse and up all night, to name just a few cracked jokes during his speech and did not directly mention central nervous system disease. However, she did allude to the diagnosis she received in the summer of 2021, at one point referring to herself as “the disabled woman”. Later, while thanking “the most important person in the world”, her daughter, Sadie, with her musician husband, Martyn LeNoble (who were both there), she said: “Thank you for sticking by my side through it all.” Then, to the audience, she added, “Oh by the way, I have a disease. Didn’t you notice? I’m not even wearing Anyhoo shoes, you’re supposed to laugh about it.”
Applegate also suggested, as she previously hinted, that she was done acting as she navigated her health issues. While thanking the stars who spoke on her behalf, she said, “I love that I started with you two referencing Married with children‘s Sagal and David Faustino “and ended with you two” pointing to dead to me co-star Linda Cardellini and showrunner Liz Feldman “and thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. You are my people.” (Applegate has previously said she’d like to continue producing, but she can’t spend long days on set.)
Applegate said that growing up in Los Angeles and making her showbiz debut as a young girl, she always wanted to “scare” her own star. Feldman praised her as “a comic genius and one of the greatest actors of his generation”.
Sagal, who Applegate still calls “Mom”, it was revealed, spoke of Applegate’s grace and bravery in overcoming her challenges, including being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008.
“You know, honey, some of us come into this life needing broad shoulders because what happens to us needs support to bear it,” Sagal said. “Broad enough to hold whatever comes your way. I’ve seen you the highs, the love and the huge success, coupled with extreme challenges. But you came with those shoulders, and you bear the weight and lean and you don’t. I keep loving you, laughing with you and learning from you. … You’re not alone. We’re all here. We love you.”
Applegate was seated near her star which adjoins those of Sagal and Married dad Ed O’Neill, who was unable to attend her unveiling, playfully doing a little sit-up dance with her new cane which she shared a preview of on Twitter last month. Later, she took to the floor for solo photos as well as photos with her co-stars, past and present, and her husband and daughter.
Applegate expressed nervousness ahead of attending the event, which was supposed to take place in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic.
“Now my life is a different story,” the actress said Variety earlier this month. “People are going to see me for the first time as a disabled person, and it’s very difficult. So for me, two years ago it would have been so much better!” She opened up about her 40-pound weight gain at the New York Times, saying, “I want people to know that I’m very aware of all of this.”
Applegate also opened up about his health, saying production was halted on dead to me for five months last year after his diagnosis. When she returned to set, she needed a wheelchair to get to set. She had to be physically set for the scenes. She took a daytime nap to get by, but she was determined to finish the final season of Dead for me which will premiere on Netflix on November 17 and will end fans of the series as well as the cast.
Regarding the MS, Applegate told the New York Times she “will never accept” her diagnosis, adding: “I’m pissed”.
