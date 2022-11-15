R&B singer Roberta Flack has been diagnosed with ALS, her manager announced this week, and the disease has made singing impossible.
ALS diagnosis robs Roberta Flack of her ability to sing
I am a scientist who studies brain diseases. Now Im locked in, living with one of them: Lou Gehrigs disease.
She has won four Grammy Awards out of her 14 nominations, according to the Recording Academys website. She won the Record of the Year award two years in a row, in 1973 and 1974. She was the first performer to win the award consecutively, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Killing Me Softly With His Song returned to the music scene when The Fugees covered the song. Their version won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1997.
The National Recording Academys Trustees presented Flack with their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.
Flack was an important voice for Quiet Storm, which was a radio format that started in DC and played smooth R&B aimed at black listeners. She attended Howard University at age 15 on a music scholarship, according to a Howard alumni website.
News of his ALS diagnosis sparked love from fans online.
I was *just* going through Roberta Flack’s catalog and I have a few of her albums on vinyl, but I don’t think she’s getting the credit she deserves at all. She has been a force for a long time.
— William C. (@williamcson) November 14, 2022
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrigs disease, causes nerve cells to slow down and die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A lack of functioning nerve cells robs people of the ability to fire specific muscles, including the muscles around the lungs and mouth as well as the vocal cords themselves. according to the ALS association.
Like most non-communicable diseases, cases of ALS are not reported to federal health officials, so the CDC is conducting surveys to study its prevalence. The last survey was published in 2017 and found that there were between nearly 18,000 and 31,000 cases of ALS in the United States.
What to know about the new ALS drug
Flacks’ director’s announcement included details of a documentary named Roberta which is set to premiere Thursday at the DOC NYC film festival at the SVA Theater in Manhattan.
Flack plans to remain active in her musical and creative pursuits, her manager wrote. Flack has her own foundation that educates and mentors girls.
