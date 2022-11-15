Uunchai is a movie few people knew about even after having big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Danny, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The film directed by Sooraj Barjatiya was released last Friday.

The film tells the story of four friends climbing Mount Everest. The film started off on a slow note and as word of mouth grew, the film’s collection also grew over the past two days.

Unchayi earned 4.5 crores on Sunday, taking his collections to 11 crores. The occupancy rate is slowly increasing with each passing day, as the clean home movie slowly and steadily wins hearts everywhere.

