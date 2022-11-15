Judge orders re-measurement and re-inspection of Hustler Hollywood





SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) There was no ruling in court Monday on whether Hustler Hollywood can open for business. But a Caddo District Court judge gave the company something of a small victory, saying the city of Shreveport must reinspect the store by Dec. 1 to justify the closure. The judge also ordered that further measurements of the store be taken. The new inspection requires the city to actually measure the store and its inventory to see how much space is actually dedicated to prohibited sex items. Two weeks ago, the city sued to keep the doors closed to a store that sells sex items. Under a city ordinance, stores like Hustler Hollywood can open without a special permit as long as displays of sexually explicit material and novelties do not exceed 20% of their floor space. It’s a rule Hustler Hollywood attorney Scott Sternberg says his client didn’t break. What the judge correctly pointed out today is that we had a bunch of different sets of numbers and so by getting the right set of numbers, the right set of measurements, well being able to know if 18, 5% is the right number, Sternberg said Monday. Either way, say neighbors living near Hustler Hollywood, they don’t want the store in their neighborhood. Go to city council and the MPC and get the rules changed, neighbor Brad Buckman said. There needs to be stricter rules about how the city needs to involve the neighborhood before allowing this type of business. Sternberg said he was confident Hustler Hollywood had done nothing wrong. In the meantime, the judges’ original restraining order remains in effect, keeping the store closed. The next hearing is set for December 12. Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

