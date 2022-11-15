List of famous child actors, who failed to make it big in Bollywood despite being so successful

The city of dreams, Mumbai is not only the financial capital of India but also holds a special place in almost everyone’s life. Whether you have traveled or never been to Mumbai, there is a sense of belonging that a person can always feel for this city if they are in love with cinema. While the glamor and glitz of this city needs no introduction, Mumbai is quite different from other cities in this country. The reason behind this is in the simple saying, “You can’t go to Mumbai until this city calls you”. Over the years we have seen so many actors in the film and television industries. However, we only remember those who made it big in Bollywood.

Without a shadow of a doubt, this has been the case for most of us. But today we are going to remember some of those actors, who were once hailed as future stars, but because they couldn’t reach the top, people forgot about them over time. So without further ado, let’s jump right into the list of celebrities, once hailed as child artists, but who failed to recreate the same success as adults!

#1. Shweta Basu Prasad

One of the biggest heartbreaks in film history is the acting career of Shweta Basu Prasad. The actress, who won the National Best Actress award at the age of 12 for her performance in Makdee, failed to replicate the same success once she grew up. Not only in Makdeeshe also received acclaim for her performance in Iqbal and has been referred to by many as the next big thing in Bollywood. However, Shweta fell after becoming embroiled in a prostitution racketeering controversy in 2014.

#2. Parzan program

The iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is still one of the most beloved Hindi films of all time. The movie was filled with so many stars, moments, and dialogue, but there was one character whose dialogue still rings in everyone’s ears whenever we talk about this movie. Yes! You hear the right dialogue. We are talking about Parzan Dastur, who played the character of a nice boy, whose only dialogue in the film was “Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao”, leaving an entire generation in love with him. However, he failed to perform the same magic on the big screen later in his career.

#3. Safari in Darsheel

Taare Zameen By is one of the few films in the history of Indian cinema to be close to every person who has watched it once in their life. Besides the fabulous performance of Aamir Khan, it was Darsheel Safary, whose character, Ishaan Awasthi is still very present in everyone’s memories. The actor’s character suffered from dyslexia and it was a memorable performance from Darsheel, who was just a child himself. However, despite having such a huge film to his name, he failed to make a name for himself in the film industry.

#4. Shahinda Baig aka Baby Guddu

One of the greatest child artists of the 70s and 80s, Shahinda Baig was destined to be one of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry according to some of the biggest critics of that era. With his performances in films like Paap Aur Punya, Kudrat Ka Kanoon, Pyar Ka Mandir, Shoorvir, and many, she was reaching new heights with each of her movies. But the child artist quit acting to focus on her studies at a time when she was receiving offers from many big-budget films.

#5. Vishal Desai aka Master Bittoo

Another child actor, who made headlines in the 90s, was Vishal Desai, better known as Master Bittoo. With her promising performances in films like Amar Prem, Chupke Chupke, Amar Akbar Anthony, M. Natwarlal, Do Aur Do Paanch, Yaarana, and many others, he had proven the mettle of his acting prowess. However, during the later years of his adult acting career, he failed to make a significant impact on the big screen with his acting skills and was quickly forgotten by the public.

#6. Alankar Joshi

Alankar Joshi was another child artist with many great films to his name. However, just like most of the names on this list, he also faded away after having a checkered film career in the later stages of his life. Soon he had quit his acting career and entered the computer jungle, where he had achieved so much success. Alankar will always be remembered for playing the younger version of Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Devwar.

#seven. Jugal Hansraj

Jugal Hansraj had worked in so many great movies as a child artist and was probably one of the few actors on this list who also found success as an adult actor in Bollywood. Apart from his memorable role in Mohabbatein, Jugal Hansraj has also appeared in many notable films like Karma, Papa Kehte Hain, Salaam Namaste, Aaja Nachle, And the list continues. But somehow he couldn’t achieve the success that everyone projected for him. However, the actor is now a best-selling author and is quite happy and content with his life.

#8. Aditya Narayan

Iconic singer, son of Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan is recognized as an amazing host for any awards ceremony. Apart from that, he is also a professional singer and has sung some memorable tracks over the years. However, few people are aware of the fact that as a child artist he worked in many memorable films. But, unfortunately, he was unable to impress the audience with his acting performances later in his career.

All these exceptional child artists who do not make a big splash in Bollywood speak volumes about the complex nature of our destinies. What do you think of the same? Let us know.

